



Stephenville, Texas shortly after naming Tarleton State Football the statistics perform FCS National Team of the Week, Statistics then perform the first top 25 survey since the games have been played. Tarleton State Football jumped from its number 10 preseason to number 5 in the statistics perform FCS Top 25 survey. This is the highest ranking in the NCAA Division I era from Tarleton State Football. The Texans jumped for Montana, Illinois State, UC Davis, Rhode Island and Incarnate becomes 0-1 after two games and weeks. Tarleton State now only follows no. 1 North Dakota State, no. 2 South Dakota State, no. 3 Montana State and no. 4 South Dakota. Only seven points separate the Texans (1,164) and the Coyotes (1,171) in the poll. A vote in the first place is worth 25 points, a second place 24 points, all the way to one point for a 25th place. The Texans just achieved one of the best victories in program history and beat the defensive American champions, Army, in West Point on Friday evening in double extension. The Texans won 30-27 on one Brad Larson 37-Yard Field goal to disrupt the Black Knights in Michie Stadium for 23,032 fans. This was the first road victory of Tarleton State against an FBS program in his fourth attempt, and the second victory against an FBS program in five total matchups, after he also defeated the state of New Mexico in El Paso in 2021. On week 0 the last Saturday, August 23, the last Saturday, August 23, the Portland State 42-0 on the road in Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Oregon. It marked the biggest seasonal victory of Tarleton State since 2002 (62-0), and the Texans forced the first FCS-Shutout loss of the Vikings in almost 20 years (2006) and the first shutout loss on their home field since 2003. Through two games, the Texans are the Lone FCS program 2-0 in the year, and one of the five NCAA Division I programs with 2-0 in FBS and FCS (Iowa State, Kansas, UNLV and West-Kentuucky). Last year, the Texans were arranged in the poll at the end of October as number 7 and no. 13 ended in the last statistics, the FCS Top 25 survey carried out. Tarleton State is one of the three UAC teams in the statistics that FCS Top 25 survey performs, accompanied by Abilene Christian (no. 16) and South Utah (no. 24). The full statistics perform FCS Top 25 Poll after week 1: 1. North Dakota State (1-0)

Points: 1,397 (53 of 56 votes in the first place); Previous ranking: 1; Week 1: 38-0 victory at the Citadel; Week 2: In Tennessee State 2. South Dakota State (1-0)

Points: 1,333 (2); Previous ranking: 3; Week 1: 20-3 victory then-no. 15 Sacramento State; Week 2: At No. 3 Montana State 3. Montana State (0-1)

Points: 1,274 (1); Previous ranking: 2; Week 1: 59-13 loss at Oregon; Week 2: No. 2 South Dakota State 4. South Dakota (0-1)

Points: 1,171; Previous ranking: 4; Week 1: 55-7 Loss in the state of Iowa; Week 2: At Lamar 5. Tarleton State (2-0)

Points: 1,164; Previous ranking: 10; Week 0: 42-0 win in Portland State; Week 1: 30-27 victory with the army; Week 2: Mississippi Valley State 6. Montana (0-0)

Points: 1,027; Previous ranking: 7; Week 1: No game; Week 2: Central Washington 7. Illinois State (0-1)

Points: 961; Previous ranking: 6; Week 1: 35-3 Loss in the state of Oklahoma; Week 2: MoreHead State 8. UC Davis (1-0)

Points: 958; Previous ranking: 8; Week 0: No competition (bad weather) versus then-no. 11 Mercer; Week 1: 31-24 victory at Utah Tech; Week 2: In Washington 9. Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0 CAA)

Points: 953; Previous ranking: 9; Week 1: 31-20 victory over Campbell; Week 2: At Stony Brook 10. Idaho (0-1)

Points: 879; Previous ranking: 12; Week 1: 13-10 loss in the state of Washington; Week 2: St. Thomas 11. Lehigh (1-0, 1-0 Patriot)

Points: 745; Previous ranking: 14; Week 1: 21-14 then wins. 25 Richmond; Week 2: Sacred Heart 12. UIW (1-1, 0-1 Southland)

Points: 730; Previous ranking: 5; Week 0: 20-6 loss at Nicholls; Week 1: 31-21 victory over East Washington; Week 2: No game 13. Villanova (0-0)

Points: 718; Previous ranking: 13; Week 1: No game; Week 2: Cook 14. Southern Illinois (1-0)

Points: 423; Previous ranking: 20; Week 1: 49-3 victory over Thomas Meer; Week 2: At Purdue 15. Jackson State (1-0)

Points: 422; Previous ranking: 17; Week 1: 28-14 victory over Hampton; Week 2: At Southern Miss 16. Abilene Christian (0-1)

Points: 396; Previous ranking: 16; Week 1: 35-7 loss at Tulsa; Week 2: No. 25 Stephen F. Austin 17. Tennessee Tech (1-0)

Points: 371; Previous ranking: 21; Week 1: 65-0 win over Cumberland; Week 2: Chattanooga 18. Sacramento State (0-1)

Points: 351; Previous ranking: 15; Week 1: 20-3 Loss at then-no. 3 South Dakota State; Week 2: At Nevada 19. Noord-Arsona (0-1)

Points: 349; Previous ranking: 19; Week 1: 38-19 loss in the state of Arizona; Week 2: Utah Tech 20. North Dakota (0-1)

Points: 325; Previous ranking: Nr; Week 1: 38-35 Loss in the state of Kansas; Week 2: Portland State 21. Monmouth (1-0)

Points: 323; Previous ranking: 22; Week 1: 42-39 victory at Colgate; Week 2: At Fordham 22. Nicholls (1-1, 1-0 Southland)

Points: 265; Previous ranking: Nr; Week 0: 20-6 victory then-no. 5 onion; Week 1: 38-20 loss in Troy; Week 2: West Georgia 23. Mercer (0-1)

Points: 229; Previous ranking: 11; Week 0: No competition (bad weather) versus then-no. 8 UC Davis; Week 1: 15-10 loss for Presbyterian; Week 2: No game 24. South Utah (1-0)

Points: 226; Previous ranking: Nr; Week 1: 46-24 victory over Idaho State; Week 2: In San Diego 25. Stephen F. Austin (0-1)

Points: 146; Previous ranking: 23; Week 1: 27-0 loss in Houston; Week 2: At No. 16 Abilene Christian

