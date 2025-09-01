



Havana, Fla. (WCTV) – The Sheriffs Office by Gadsden County has shot the man who was shot in Havana on Sunday evening, identified as a footballer Ethan Pritchard of Florida State University. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young confirmed that the shooting took place on Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. near the Havana Heights apartments on the corner of 16th Street and South Main Street. Captain Anglie Holmes, public information officer for the Sheriffs Office, said that Pritchard was found injured in a vehicle. Officers have arrived [and] Could take him out of the vehicle and EMS arrived where they transported him to a local hospital, said Holmes. According to the FSU Athletics page, Pritchard, from Sanford, FL, is a real first -year Linebacker in the FSU football team. On Monday morning Steven McCartney, Public Relations representative for FSU Football, published a statement on behalf of the program. Ethan Pritchard, a first -year Linebacker in the Florida football team, is in critical but stable state in intensive care in a local hospital after having had a shot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida. The Pritchard family is grateful for the support of so many people, as well as the care of First Responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy is currently being respected. Further updates are provided when they are available. FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke the shooting in a press conference on Monday. Thoughts and prayers are with Ethan Pritchard and his family. It is clearly an extremely just tragic event for the young man. I got the chance to be there with him and his father and family last night … Our football team, coaches, family, were all here to support them. Were grateful for all means around our players, I am grateful to their heart. I mean, they love this family that we are part of, and there are many emotions, and I have received many emotions. Researchers still work to determine what led to the shooting. Holmes also focused on incorrect information that circulated in the community about a possible arrest that was made in this case. The Sheriffs Office by Gadsden County, Havana Police Department and FDle were all on site. Holmes says that the GCSO remains vigilant and encourages everyone who may have seen something to come forward. Fdle is now the management in this study. Follow WCTV to keep track of the latest news while it is developing Facebook” Instagram” YouTube” Nextdoor And X ((Twitter). Do you have a new tip or do you see a mistake? Write us here. Add the head of the articles in your message. Be the first to see all the largest headlines by downloading the WCTV news -app. Click here To start with. Copyright 2025 WCTV. All rights reserved.

