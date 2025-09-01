Army Footballer and Father Rescue Man of Burning Auto

A university football player and his father made a life -saving game during the weekend when their families drove through a fiery car wreck in the state of New York.

Larry Pickett Jr., one Safety for the football team of the American military academyAnd his father pulled a man out of his car while flames burned the white sedan, according to video placed on social media by his father. Larry Pickett Sr. his son has credited for the Save in a post on Instagram, although they both seemed to have worn the man.

“Just after midnight, I watched awe while my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran to a burning vehicle and ignored the highlight lines around it,” he wrote on Sunday. “With enormous courage, he pulled a man in safety and saved him from a fiery fate.”

The Forte Montgomery fire brigade Posted images of the scene on Sunday on FacebookSaying that it responded to an accident in which a car 'met an auxiliary post and was completely overwhelmed in flames'.

The family drove back to West Point after a family dinner on Saturday evening in New York City, according to the Associated Press. They were in the city to watch the first army of football match of the season, a loss against Tarleton State.

Video that is shared by the family shows a car that crashed against a tree on the side of a road. A thin wooden pole, possibly the aid post, seemed to have crushed the top of the car.

A man is saved from a car after a crash. Courtesy Larry Pickett Sr.

The video then grabbed the two men in the white car from the driver's seat. One takes the man's legs and the other grabs under his arms as they hurriedly wear the man on the street.

“Larry, come on, get him out,” says a woman in the video.

One of the two men then ran into the street and tried to prevent other cars from walking through the street and warned them of a knocked down electricity line.

The driver was consciously in the video later while the men ask him questions. He said he had not had any alcohol or medicines prior to the crash. He was also apparently disoriented, without disbelief that the car that crashed was his vehicle.

“I drove normally, suddenly boom, I am here,” the driver said and asked the men what happened when an officer approached.

Later in the video Larry Pickett Jr. That there was someone on the side of the road when the family stopped, but he thinks they were not getting closer because of the Power Line. He added that he was just grateful that they could get him out of the car.

“Because that could be totally different for him,” he said. “So, just honestly grateful. That could have been really bad for him and his family.”

Larry Pickett Sr. has credited the military academy for the act of courage of his son.

“This is more than a representation of leadership; it is proof of the character that West Point builds in him a willingness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for everyone who needs it,” he wrote.

The school shared a message on his social media and praised her cadet for his quick thinking that night. The academy said it was proud of his 'heroic actions'.

“Running to danger to save lives is the embodiment of the army values ​​and the warrior ethos,” said the post.

Head coach Jeff Monken wrote in a post on X that his actions 'courage, selflessness and willingness to set others for themselves' embodied.

“At that critical moment he did not think of himself, just to help another person in need,” Monken wrote. “We are incredibly proud of Larry for the way he represented his family, our Army Football Brotherhood and the values ​​of West Point.”