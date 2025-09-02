Who is Piotr Szczerek? Polish CEO expenditures that are excited for the tennis star hat of children's fan at US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more

A man who was filmed with a hat signed by the Polish tennis star Kamil Majchr bag of a young boy in the US Open, apologized after he has fueled a furious play online.

Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of the Polish paving company Drogbruk, has been the center of a social media storm after a video of him who had thrown away the child's cap at the US Open during the weekend Viral. The millionaire was seen who put the hat in his Wifes bag.

Mr. Majchrzak told Post: It was clear that it was a kind of confusion.

I pointed out and gave the hat, but I had a lot of going on after my game, after I was super tired and super enthusiastic for the victory. I just missed it.

Open the image in gallery Poland Tennisser Kamil Majchrzak met the young boy after the incident and gave him a signed hat (( Getty ))

What happened at the US Open?

Mr. Majchrzak had just defeated the Russian Karen Khahanov in the second round of the competition when he drew the young fans Cap, who was quickly removed.

After the incident had gone viral, the tennis star spoke about the incident on Instagram, looking for help to find Brock, the young boy. The tennis star has now met Brock and donated the fan with a signed cap.

People stormed on the internet to express their anger about the incident and hundreds have left negative reviews on Google, with the company now on a 1.3-star paving.

Another said: CEO is publicly as malignant towards a child and publicly confirms his actions, his behavior reflects his business values ​​because he is the most important representative. Don't do business with a boy who thinks he is a man.

Open the image in gallery (( Eurosport ))

Who is Piotr Szczrek?

Mr. Szczerek is the Chief Executive and co-founder of Drogbruk, a pavement, screens and landscape company that he started with his wife, Anna in 1999.

Polish left-wing parliament member Anita Kucharska-Dziedzic has called him the most famous Polish businessman in a post on X.

She said: without a doubt, the most recognizable Polish businessman in the world. Billions of followers reached in one day. Polish entrepreneurs will have trouble recovering from this image loss for years. Unfortunately!

It has been reported that Mr. Szczerek and his wife are amateur tennis players who participate in Doubles and sponsor the Polish tennis club.

Open the image in gallery Piotr Szczerek, who was called the most recognizable Polish businessman, said he made a big mistake (( X/@Telaviv2025 ))

How did the CEO respond?

The businessman has removed most of his social media accounts, but posted an apology on his Facebook on Monday.

In the post, Mr. Szczerek claimed that he made a big mistake, but thought the tennis player gave him the hat.

Due to the situation that took place during the Kamil Majchrzak match at the US Open, I would clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all fans and the player himself, was the explanation.

“In emotions, in the crowd that after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player gives his hat in my direction – to my sons who have previously asked for signatures.

“Today I know that I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child's souvenir.

“This was not my intention, but it does not change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.

Several Hoax -Excuses have surrounded the internet, which did not clarify the CEO: “I also want to make it clear, neither myself nor my wife, nor my sons have responded to this situation on social media and on a portal, he said.

He said he had sent the hat back and apologized to the family.