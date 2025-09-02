



Ed Taamu likes to see his son excel in a sport that he was not very familiar with during his football playing days until he attended a WHL match when he played for Spokane from the Arena Football League in 2006. Now he and Noas Mother, Jessica Scott, rarely miss their sons games. They moved to Edmonton when Noa joins the oil kings, although Taamu regularly returns to California to help coach football at La Costa Canyon High School. I think it opened me and my family on the Samoan side for a whole new world, he said. I mean, we would never have guessed in 100 years that we would go to hockey matches. And even for him to represent the country, the red, white and blue international. There is nothing like that in football until recently when they added the flag football to Olympics (for the Olympic Games of 2028 Los Angeles). Taamu said that his son who becomes a hockey player enables him to create rights as the best football player in the family. He remembered that Noa once intercepted a 70 -meter interception for a touchdown like Lineman in his only season of high school football. I am, like, there is no way to be my children better than me in hockey and football, he said. Noa said he laughs when his father brags about excluding him when he put on goalkeeper equipment for a parent versus player spraying game in San Diego. Well, he just records the whole thing, he said. It was a bit difficult to score on him when I was young and I could hardly lift the puck.

