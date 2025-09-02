Parents of region after closing special ED. Class at Garden City Primary

Parents of students from Garden City Primary in Belmopan say they were blind because of news that the special education of the schools will no longer work.

On Thursday evening, parents were told that the program was officially closed and that their children should now switch to another school. Many parents say that the sudden decision is unfair and disturbing, especially since they had already bought uniforms and had paid school fees in preparation for the new school year.

A letter of 28 August 2025, signed by director Kevin Hall and vice director Paul Chun, confirmed that the special education class was concluded after a management decision. The assistant teacher who had worked with special education students has again been assigned to teach Standard Four. The letter dedicated her to free up the classroom of all the special educational material to make room for a new group of students.

However, parents claim that the decision was poorly decreased. Nobody contacted us before he was sent this message, a parent told News 5. We believe it is not in the neighborhood. These children are already used to their setting. It was already a task to establish them in the classroom, and the teacher worked closely with us. By moving them to a different environment with new people, she will simply restore them.

The parent added that nobody considered the well -being of these children. They are already considered so different, and now they have to go to another school with the uniforms that we have already bought. We are worried about how this will influence them.

We continue to follow this story.

