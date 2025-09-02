



The Devon Cricket Foundation wants to name a trustee with EDI experience. Salary and benefits: Voluntarily Closing date11:59 pm – 30/09/2025 Informal interview date: Early October 2025 The Devon Cricket Foundation is the administrative body responsible for the recreational game in the province. Our team of staff and volunteers work to improve Cricket locally and to make our conviction that it is a game for everyone. We are now going into an exciting stage in our development if we enrich our new strategy 'our communities. As part of this growth, we try to name a trustee with a focus on fairness, diversity and inclusiveness (EDI) to participate in this crucial time and to play their bit in shaping and delivering positive results for our communities via cricket. We are proud of our track record of involving our various communities in Devon via Cricket, but want to do more to grow the game, pioneer new ways to be more inclusive and representative of our province and to create safe and hospitable environments for everyone to enjoy the benefits of Cricket. As a Trustee with EDI experience you will help us reach our ambitions during this exciting phase of our growth as an organization. Candidates will bring a passion for the development of cricket opportunities in Devon, a willingness to be curious, challenging and supportive in pursuing the objectives of Devon Cricket Foundation and to work together and to be willing to bed themselves within the organization. In order to succeed in this role, you must have experience with delivering EDI and/or broadening participation initiatives within a series of contexts, strong skills in the field of management of stakeholders, an insight into how you can manage organizational change and an obligation to improve diversity within a sports and community institution. Devon Cricket recognizes and encourages the benefits of greater administrative diversity and an inclusive culture. As such, we are sharp looking for a more representative administration and all applications, in particular those of persons of under -represented ethnic or socio -economic backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. Earlier management experience is not essential, nor is it necessary to be directly involved in Cricket, although the willingness to get to know the sport and a dedication to make our vision possible. Our strategy: enrich our communities Commitment An average time spent of two days a month is expected for each role. Term Maximum of three terms of three years. Location Sir Christopher Ondaatje Devon Cricket Center, Exeter University, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4QN Reward This is a non -riped mail, covered with reasonable expenses (eg travel). How to register The closing date for Trustee requests is 11:59 pm UK on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. First questions must be addressed to Foundation Chair, Mark Couch, at [email protected]. Must send applicants Mark the bank Their CV and a letter of application before the closing date. The Devon Cricket Foundation strives to protect and promote the well -being of children and young people and expects all employees to share this obligation. The successful applicant will be subject to an improved DBS check. The Devon Cricket Foundation is committed to equality and diversity and encourages applications of all sectors of the community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devoncricket.co.uk/foundation-edi-trustee-vacancy-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos