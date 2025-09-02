Meet 25 Southern Maine Field Hockey players to watch in 2025

Nya Avery, York Senior Midfielder:Avery, a First-Team WMC All-Star, has a Dream package: a combination of skills, especially when circumventing defenders and scoring, and a ruthless drive to get the most out of those strengths.

Cora Bolduc, Thornton Academy Senior Forward:Bolduc had two goals and 12 assists and was last fall for the second team All-Smaa and should play a key role for a team that wants to fight this year. She has a lot of speed and can float the ball into the circle.

Lizalyn Boudreau, senior midfielder of Freeport:Boudreau scored only two goals last year, but the Western Maine Conference Player of the Year was a force for every possession. She is a first-class defensive player with great stick skills and instincts, and feeds the Falcons attack.

Sydney Brunelle, Cheverus Junior Forward:Brunelle benefited enormously from the attention for Lucy Johnson and appeared as a second scorer with 10 goals. Now the All-SMAA selection of the first team will try to shine in a greater role as the top scoring threat of Stags.

Ani Bush, Falmouth Junior Forward:Bush emerged as a high-end scorer in the SMAA and earned a first team All-Conference selection after an honorable mention as a first-year student. She can find the back of the cage, but is also competent in setting up teammates.

Kamryn Chase, Mt. Ararat Sophomore Back:Chase made her debut last year and immediately settled as an impact player. She protects it just after she has set a school record for defensive saves, but is also the best distributor of the teams and a natural leader.

Annabelle Collier, Gorham senior midfielder:Collier can take over games, speed, elite elimination skills and a capacity to see the field on both ends. The NCAA Division I Commit (Sacred Heart) had seven career goals and 13 assists and is 11 assists shy for Gorham's career record.

Emily Groves, Freeport Senior Forward:An all-western Maine Conference-Pick three consecutive years, Groves is already Freeport's all time score leader with 69 goals. She had 22 goals last year and will again be the top threat to a team that looks a new deep run.

Mia Mariello, Biddeford Sophomore Forward: Mariiello, a star in the whole state, has already started playing on the national scene and should be one of the SMAAS -mast dangerous scorers. She had a total of 21 goals as a first -year student.

Hailie Morton, Brunswick Senior Back:While the Dragons Center Back, Morton is the vocal leader for a team that has a strong defense every year. She can also pick the ball from an opponent of an opponent and has the ability to tackle it herself and kickstart.

Kenlie Nadeau, Gray-New Gloucester/NYA Senior Forward: The high-scoring Nadeau, a WMC All-Star of the first team, was an important reason why the Patriots went 12-2 last year. Shell is again a focal point in the GNG/NYA attack.

Erica Oconnor, Yarmouth Junior Forward:Oconnor is one of the top finishers of teams and earned last season in the WMC First team All-Conference Supplies in the WMC. She had a total of 18 goals and 13 assists and has to stand in line again for similar numbers.

Sabrina Ocampo, Scarborough Senior Forward:With Ocampo, who is committed to NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce, the Red Storm has reason to expect improvement in the class A South classification. She scored five goals last year and was a first team All-Conference Pick.

Hailey Payeur, Sanford Second -year student/midfielder:The younger sister of the former All-State Selection Audrey Payeur, she prepared Shes to be an impact player in class A. She was a second team All-Conference as a first-year student and earned an NFHCA all-region Nod.

Jane Phillips, South Portland/Westbrook Senior Forward: With Phillips that scored almost half (43%) of their goals, the red riots rose to six victories and a play -off berth last year. She is back after earning a second team All-Conference Knik.

Joey Pompeo, Cheverus senior midfielder:For all the attention that Cheverus scorers have received in recent years, Pompeo has emerged as the backbone of Stags. Her ability to initiate attacks and to put opponents in their tracks on the defense have helped Cheverus to win every match.

Corinne Ramunno, Biddeford Senior Forward:A hockey star on the field and on the ice, Ramunno will play both sports on UNE next year. She has a good field vision, a high field hockey -IQ and a nose for the net, which resulted in 11 goals last fall.

Moriah Smith, Boothbay Second -year midfielder:Smith shows a natural chemistry with her sister, defensive midfielder Zuri, Smith has a flair for the midfield position and is often at its best in the late games and in narrow competitions.

Paige Stephenson, Massabesic Senior midfielder:Stephenson, a commit from NCAA Division I Central Michigan, will be a productive leader, a vocal leader and a coach on the field for a team that only returns two starters.

Ali Sylvester, Camden Hills second -year midfielder:Sylvester, a club player away from Varsity, is a defensive midfielder who excels 1-on-1, so that her team can switch quickly. The pick of the first team All-Kvac is a crucial for the attack of Windjammers and corner defense.

Maya Tracey, Greely Junior Forward:Tracey scored nine goals last year and earned the first team of WMC All-Star status and 20 goals and 10 assists for her career. Coach Burgess Lepage has praised Traceys enthusiasm, dedication and a sense of the game.

Abby Trainor, Windham senior forward/midfielder:An impact player since her second -year season, Trainor will again lead the Eagles with her mix of athletics, speed and finishing skills. She was a second team Smaa All-Star last year.

ABI Travis, Lake Region Junior Forward/Midfielder:Travis brings a hard shot and the ability to control the ball in space and in traffic, which serves her well when she draws the focus of the opposite defense. She has a good reverse recording that generates extra opportunities.

Emma Walsh, Portland/Deering Senior Goalie:A starter since her first year, Walsh has impressed SMAA coaches with her athletic capacity in the net. Shes earned two First-Team All-Smaa selections in three years.

Celia Zinman, Yarmouth Senior midfielder:Zinman returns as the best playmaker for the defensive class B South Champions. She scored 11 goals to go with 12 assists last season and will serve as a captain for the second consecutive year.





