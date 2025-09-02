Australia has lost their most productive T20 Fast Bowler, Mitchell Starc, months from the next World Cup tilt of that size when the Left-Arm Tempo-Weapon became the newest star to illuminate its white ball load in the hope of extending his career.

Starc today announced its retirement of international T20s. The 35-year-old, who has not played T20i since the World Cup last year, remains available for tests, odis and domestic T20 competitions, including the Indian Premier League.

The Speedster bends out as the leading T20i wicket –taker for men under Australian Quicks. Only Spinner Adam Zampa (130) has more than the 79 T20i victims of Starc.

His career height in the format came to the World Cup 2021 when Australia won their first T20 title for men.

“Test Cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” said Starc in a statement.

“I kept every minute of every T20 game that I played for Australia, especially the World Cup 2021, not only because we won, but the incredible group and the pleasure on the road.

“Looking ahead to a road -indian test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I think this is my best way to stay fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group the time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches that lead to that tournament.”

Fast, full and swinging: the best wickets from Mitch Starc in Aus

The decision of Starc, the newest in a series of international white-ball retirement at large Australians, is a big blow to the hope of the Mitch Marsh-conducted side to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka in February.

But it is largely in accordance with the shifting priorities of the aging golden generation of Australia.

In addition to the exit of David Warner from all sizes last year, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis all retired this year, while 50-over captain Pat Cummins plays only two one-day-a-day World Cup of that format in 2023.

Each of those players continues to take on lucrative domestic T20 contracts abroad.

The Aussie Bowling Group celebrates the T20 World Cup -victory 2021 // Getty

In the course of his career, Starc stubbornly prioritized the international cricket, even his own bank balance, so that the wealth of the IPL was rejected for years during the flourishing of his career.

He has made something of it and earns more than $ 6.5 million in the last two IPL seasons. It is not crucial for Australia at the expense of his performances in the test arena, in which he remains one of the most sustainable artists of the long format.

Earlier this year he took his 400th Wicket in his milestone 100th test.

“Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia,” said selection Chief George Bailey.

“He was an integral member of the winning side of the World Cup 2021 and, like all his cricket, had a big skill for blowing games open with his wicket who took the ability.

“We will recognize and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but he remains pleasantly focused on continuing to play testing and ODI Cricket for a long possible.”

Starc's White-Ball Wizardry has teammates in awe

Starc made his T20 International debut in 2012, after he had already played tests and one-day cricket for Australia in previous years, and quickly settled as one of the most devastating bowler of the shortest size.

He played in five of the next six ICC events of Australia in the format (he missed the 2016 World T20 because of an injury) and his New Ball bravery was vital in the side that Brak and New Zealand Brak defeated in 2021 in the Dubai final.

Australia hopes that his T20i exit extends his career in the other formats.

The door remains Ajar for him to make a swing when joining Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath as triple Odi World Champions on the ODI World Cup 2027.

By that time, Starc will be months away from his 38th birthday. Over time, Selectors will have to call whether one of the biggest bowler of the game will ever have his spark by that time.

The consequences for the T20 team of Australia are more direct.

They go to New Zealand for next month's three-match series, even without Cummins, whose own future of the White-Ball is clouded after it was revealed that he has to deal with a back injury.

A bowling attack without Starc, and perhaps Cummins, changes the seam bowling dynamics considerably for a subcontinental world cup.

Nathan Ellis, who will miss the NZ series on paternity leave, has made a strong matter to be in a first choice anyway, while Josh Hazlewood is a mainstay of De Witte Ball.

Ben Dwarshuis has emerged as a solid left option in the limited side, but lacks the outright pace of Starc. Just like Xavier Bartlett, although his ability to swing the ball, works to his advantage as a powerplay option.

Spencer Johnson is a closer Like-for-like for Starc in terms of speed, but is currently on the comeback track of injury.

Lance Morris, another sailor with a high Paco who has been seen as a starr backup in the longer sizes, is confronted with an even longer spell on the sidelines while he undergoes surgery.

Qantas Tour through New -Zeeland

First T20: October 1 Bay Grandpa, Mount Mountain, 4.15 pm Aest

Second T20: October 3 Bay Grandpa, Mount Mountain, 4.15 pm Aest

First T20: October 4 Bay Grandpa, Mount Mountain, 4.15 pm Aest

All competitions live via You sport and Foxtel