What is wrong with Kansas State Football after fear in North Dakota?
Avery Johnson from Kansas State speaks at Win VS North Dakota
Avery Johnson from Kansas State speaks after beating North Dakota 38-35. Johnson ended with a career-high 318 passing yards in the win.
Angry rained on Kansas State Football while it entered the dressing room for the break. Losing their FCS opponent during the break, the Wildcats had to wake up.
They did that, and then they didn't. A 10 -point lead in the fourth quarter disappeared before she ran four in a row in the last minutes. In contrast to against Iowa State The week before, the Wildcats got a necessary stop before Avery Johnson led them over the field for the Go-Ahead Touchdown with 42 seconds over, which avoided a disaster and North Dakota, 38-35.
Kansas State Had no business to win the game and something looks a bit in Manhattan.
Whether it was a hangover after an unorthodox start of the season in Ireland or the Wildcats with a view of a smaller opponent, they don't look like the team chosen to challenge the Big 12 title, let alone a place in the play -off of the University Footal.
Here are a few things we have noticed after looking at the game again.
Chris Klieman was right to call on the defensive discipline of Kansas State
Klieman used two “terrible” to describe the eye discipline of the defense. It was a problem for the most part of the night, which is surprising considering the level of playing that the wildcats usually receive from what one of the better Linebacker groups should be in BIG 12.
North Dakota used a lot of movement to confuse the eyes of the defense, and it worked, especially in the first half and the fourth quarter. For whatever reason, the Fighting Hawks went a bit away in the third quarter, which led to negative-10 meters from attack in the frame.
Others also expired in discipline, especially when the wildcats ran in the kicker in the second quarter, which resulted in a first down for und. On the same disk, und opposite a second and 21 when Justice Clemons was marked for a face mask, which further expanded the drive, which eventually resulted in a touchdown.
Kansas State gave too many chunk theater pieces and long situations
Und was second-out-6 when a third party was confronted with nine meters or more. That included a 23-Yard Pass on a third and 22 and a 13-Yard Rush on third and 10 on the same ride to end the first half. The drive resulted in a touchdown.
Other and long situations appeared after the Wildcats were successful in earlier Downs. When und converted, those extensive discs resulted in touchdowns.
- Second-and-13 in the 2nd quarter 25-yard Rush (Drive resulted in touchdown)
- Fourth and 6 in the 4th quarter of eight meters (Drive resulted in touchdown)
- Third and 8 in the 4th quarter 10-yard Pass (Drive resulted in Touchdown)
Avery Johnson was lucky to finish the game without interception
Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. The 30-Yard Touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Jaron Tibbs seemed to be intercepted in the end zone before it landed in one way or another in the hands of his recipient. There were a few plays in which a Johnson pass sailed or was endangered, so you wondered how he left the game without throwing a choice.
Johnson tends to receive much more criticism than he deserves. Without his late game heroism, this would be a completely different conversation. However, there were a few close calls that require some clearance.
Kansas State Offensive Line, Hurry Concerning Stew
Against an FCS opponent, this was when you wanted to see the attacking line claim. After last week's loss against Iowa State, when the Wildcats struggled to run the ball, this had to be somewhat a set -off game.
Instead, a consistent ground game was missing. Of the 143 hasty yards of K-State, 91 of them came to nine Carry's of 10 meters or more. That means that the wildcats wear on average 2.6 meters out of 20 others.
There is no doubt that the Wildcats Miss Dylan Edwards Miss Dylan, who was out with an ankle injury and this week's game, was allowed to miss against the army. The wildcats still have to figure this out with the running backs they have.
Kansas State could have put the game away late in the third quarter, but arrived in his own way
Above 10 with the ball and 1:33 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats had the chance to put a nail in the coffin.
Johnson received a throw on the run to a wide open Garrett Oakley who was fallen on the und 16. In the next piece, Johnson tried to pull the ball on a fake to Joe Jackson, but it was messy, kicked back and turned into a loss of 17 meters to end the quarter. Those two plays turned into a difference of 37 meters into field position and at least three points that came from the board.
Und reacted with a 71-Yard Touchdown drive, so that the game started with just over 10 minutes within three, started with the fear.
Wyatt D. Wheeler treats Kansas State Athletics for the USA Today Network and Topeka Capital journal. You can contact him on 417-371-6987 or e-mail him at [email protected]
