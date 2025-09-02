



Naomi Osaka vs. Coco Gauff was the headliner -matchup for the ladies' stretch during the round of 16. Osaka, however, removed most of the drama fairly quickly.

The star with 23 placed star quickly made work of the 3-ranking Gauff and won 6-3, 6-2 in a match that hardly lasted more than an hour. Osaka won an absurd one 15 of her 16 firsts served points and was a perfect 4-out-4 on breakpoints, while Gauff 33 visited non-forced mistakes.

Osaka is a double US Open winner and four-time Grand SLAM champion, although she has not reached Grand Slam-Quart finals since she won the Australian Open in 2021.

Her end of the end of that drought will be a matchup against either 27-ranked Marta Kostyuk or 11-ranked Karolina Muchova.

For Gauff a perspective shift has appeared to help her in her search to add a fifth Grand Slam title to her career RSUM:

Her path on that journey will not be easy, but everywhere of the top four seeds (no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, no. 2. Iga Swiatek and no. 4 Jessica Pegula) are already due to the quarterfinals.

Gauff is no longer among them, although it is hardly a shock. The 21-year-old star Herworked hair serve Prior to the US Open, hoping to tackle an earlier weakness, but those changes are still clearly a work in progress.

If that of athletics Charlie Eccleshandatmatthew Futterman It should be noted: “Osaka focused relentlessly on the advance of Gauff and never made a mistake of that strategy. It brought mistakes after error and won point after point, and everything tried to break the Patternheavy shots to the backhand of Osaka, who do not do often enough inside the center of the court.”

The two players are now even in their all time with three victories each, although on Monday the gap between the two was heavily weighed in favor of Osaka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25243899-osaka-beats-gauff-updated-us-open-womens-tennis-bracket-after-monday-results

