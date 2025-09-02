In the tender age of 14, Ansley Gross has a self -confidence and also far beyond her years. It is no wonder that she makes big steps on and next to the basketball court. Ansley was a member of the Sarasota-Manatee Gulf Coast Delegation, a group of 11 young athletes, led by volunteer Mark Scharff, who traveled to Pittsburgh to participate in the JCC Maccabi games. In addition to a place that rewards the students for their athletics, the JCC Maccabi games offer a unique opportunity to promote Jewish pride and joy.

Every summer, nearly 3,000 teenage Jewish athletes travel from all over the world to participate in competitions in Olympic style with added bonuses: create Jewish connections, develop friendships and build networks that are far beyond their home jobs. The JCC Maccabi Games, founded in North America, are a smaller version of the Maccabiah games in Israel. Athletes join delegations of their local communities to travel to the sites of the games. Delegation sizes can vary greatly; Communities with larger Jewish population have teenagers who have to compete for positions in their home team teams. Combine representatives of smaller Jewish communities to form a team.

This year, guest cities were Tucson, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Featured sports include baseball, basketball, flag football, volleyball, 3 × 3 basketball, dance, golf, swimming, star reporter, table tennis and tennis. Thousands of teenagers, coaches, family members and enthusiastic sports fans packed the locations, creating an electrical atmosphere full of cheers, comradeship and celebration of Jewish athletic excellence.

In Arizona the games started with opening ceremonies in the Tucson Convention Center. Events were held in the Tucson Jewish Community Center, the Sporting Chance Center and other locations in the area. Tucson also organized JCC Maccabi Access, an inclusive program designed for teenagers with a disability. The competitions ran from July 27 to August 1.

The following week, 3 August 8, the University of Pittsburgh organized the competitions and welcomed around 1,900 athletes in the campus. Athletes remained in university dorms and took part in NCAA level courts, fields and swimming pools that offered a real taste of athletics at the collegial level.

Ansleys was trying to improve her skills this summer. Prior to Maccabi, she spent time on 6 Points Sports Academy, a summer camp for Jewish athletes in Ashville, North Carolina. Ansley shared that she spent five hours every day with basketball. The rest of the day was spent on participation in optional courses such as tennis, ultimate Frisbee, Lacrosse, music, Zumba, weightlifting. Each camper selects the optional courses in which they want to participate. Ansley emphasized that there was rest time, which was needed. Shabbat services and other Judaic activities took place during her stay. She said it was her first time to be present and Shell was back next summer.

She drew comparisons between her experiences on 6 points and Maccabi and said that no experience is needed in both places. Ansley said, [At 6 Points] I had teammates with mixed skill levels – some were the first timers where we found what was best and played like a team.

When describing her Maccabi experience, she continued, some teams from one delegation had practiced together [previously]. [Out team] Meeted an hour before our first game. In total we played six games [were in] Play -offs for medals. We were eliminated in the first round. Although we lost, it was fun and a good experience.

In total there were nine girls from eight cities in the Anlys team, called the Challah Back Girls. The name was chosen by the delegation of Cleveland, where her team coach and one player came from.

Ansley said, I was a bit nervous because ID never saw them playing. When we played the first game, I didn't know their tendencies. Because it was our first time we played together, we didn't know how to play each other. Towards the last match, the score was a lot closer. My teammates were very nice and most of us were able to get along pretty well.

Prior to Maccabi, Ansley had not played in an arena the size of the University of Pittsburgh: she loved the Grote Hof and enjoyed having all the spectators. Ansley said that during the game I blocked all those distractions and did my best to play well.

Interaction with other players and athletes was a highlight. The teams received two sets of uniforms one white, one blue. In the end I traded mine. We exchanged pins and shirts. I exchanged a set of [pins and shirts] For a Ukraine, Ansley said.

In the girls 15 years and under basketball division there were six teams consisting of 11 players each; There were 12 teams in the Girls division 16-17 years. The matches consisted of four quarters of eight minutes. Ansley said that time was not for me short.

Apart from playing the sport she clearly loves, her favorite part of the Maccabi experience was watching the people from the Gulf Coast delegation. I like to cheer them in swimming and football. The swimmers dominated and the football players were also in a mixed team and they played very well together. I was nice to see winning and encouraging them.

In the end we were a large team, Gulf Coast, concluded Ansley. That is where the games all encourage each other. Were all Jewish teenage athletes and we like to play.

She was enthusiastic about encouraging others who think about participating in next year. It was really a great experience. Everyone from the Gulf Coast delegation was great. There were so many Jewish athletes from all over the world so many countries and you can play your favorite sport, Ansley shared.

Anlys mother, Barbara Manin, knew the Maccabi games from her teenage years. With Anlys passion for basketball, Barbara started to find out how Ansley could be present. She put his hand out to Maccabi and heard that although no group had been formed in St. Petersburg, Ansley could join the delegation of the Sarasota manatees Gulf Coast. She said: they were so friendly and generous. The journey was mainly subsidized by the Federation. For the Sarasota Federation to make the financial investment in a student from another community, was really remarkable.

Back approaching, Barbara noted that there was a real challenge to find female Jewish basketball players in her community. I found girls in an area where there are no girls enough girls for a team, I was looking for six points and Maccabi. I encourage parents to make that effort to identify opportunities for their students to play other students. It strengthens the Jewish identity and support of Israel. It is an effort, but so worth it, said Barbara.

She went on, it was nice for me to hear about her experience. Her development of her character reflects our Jewish faith and her love for sport. Her academics are driven and reliable, all the things you need in life.

The JCC Maccabi Games 2026 takes place in Kansas City, Missouri and Toronto, Ontario. Ansley said that she really wants to participate in Maccabi next year and have no preference for the location. She plans her younger brother, Jay, who is 12 and plays baseball; Come eligible to participate in subsequent summer competitions.

Ansley played at home in the summer with high school athletes. Last year, Ansley was the captain of Thurgood Marshall Middle Schools Girls team. She goes to St. Petersburg High School International Baccalaureate program. St. Pete High Schools team is really good, she said. She is looking forward to playing in the team that she regards very much.