Sports
Local Teen Bewels proudly and skills on National Stage – Jewish press
In the tender age of 14, Ansley Gross has a self -confidence and also far beyond her years. It is no wonder that she makes big steps on and next to the basketball court. Ansley was a member of the Sarasota-Manatee Gulf Coast Delegation, a group of 11 young athletes, led by volunteer Mark Scharff, who traveled to Pittsburgh to participate in the JCC Maccabi games. In addition to a place that rewards the students for their athletics, the JCC Maccabi games offer a unique opportunity to promote Jewish pride and joy.
Every summer, nearly 3,000 teenage Jewish athletes travel from all over the world to participate in competitions in Olympic style with added bonuses: create Jewish connections, develop friendships and build networks that are far beyond their home jobs. The JCC Maccabi Games, founded in North America, are a smaller version of the Maccabiah games in Israel. Athletes join delegations of their local communities to travel to the sites of the games. Delegation sizes can vary greatly; Communities with larger Jewish population have teenagers who have to compete for positions in their home team teams. Combine representatives of smaller Jewish communities to form a team.
This year, guest cities were Tucson, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Featured sports include baseball, basketball, flag football, volleyball, 3 × 3 basketball, dance, golf, swimming, star reporter, table tennis and tennis. Thousands of teenagers, coaches, family members and enthusiastic sports fans packed the locations, creating an electrical atmosphere full of cheers, comradeship and celebration of Jewish athletic excellence.
In Arizona the games started with opening ceremonies in the Tucson Convention Center. Events were held in the Tucson Jewish Community Center, the Sporting Chance Center and other locations in the area. Tucson also organized JCC Maccabi Access, an inclusive program designed for teenagers with a disability. The competitions ran from July 27 to August 1.
The following week, 3 August 8, the University of Pittsburgh organized the competitions and welcomed around 1,900 athletes in the campus. Athletes remained in university dorms and took part in NCAA level courts, fields and swimming pools that offered a real taste of athletics at the collegial level.
Ansleys was trying to improve her skills this summer. Prior to Maccabi, she spent time on 6 Points Sports Academy, a summer camp for Jewish athletes in Ashville, North Carolina. Ansley shared that she spent five hours every day with basketball. The rest of the day was spent on participation in optional courses such as tennis, ultimate Frisbee, Lacrosse, music, Zumba, weightlifting. Each camper selects the optional courses in which they want to participate. Ansley emphasized that there was rest time, which was needed. Shabbat services and other Judaic activities took place during her stay. She said it was her first time to be present and Shell was back next summer.
She drew comparisons between her experiences on 6 points and Maccabi and said that no experience is needed in both places. Ansley said, [At 6 Points] I had teammates with mixed skill levels – some were the first timers where we found what was best and played like a team.
When describing her Maccabi experience, she continued, some teams from one delegation had practiced together [previously]. [Out team] Meeted an hour before our first game. In total we played six games [were in] Play -offs for medals. We were eliminated in the first round. Although we lost, it was fun and a good experience.
In total there were nine girls from eight cities in the Anlys team, called the Challah Back Girls. The name was chosen by the delegation of Cleveland, where her team coach and one player came from.
Ansley said, I was a bit nervous because ID never saw them playing. When we played the first game, I didn't know their tendencies. Because it was our first time we played together, we didn't know how to play each other. Towards the last match, the score was a lot closer. My teammates were very nice and most of us were able to get along pretty well.
Prior to Maccabi, Ansley had not played in an arena the size of the University of Pittsburgh: she loved the Grote Hof and enjoyed having all the spectators. Ansley said that during the game I blocked all those distractions and did my best to play well.
Interaction with other players and athletes was a highlight. The teams received two sets of uniforms one white, one blue. In the end I traded mine. We exchanged pins and shirts. I exchanged a set of [pins and shirts] For a Ukraine, Ansley said.
In the girls 15 years and under basketball division there were six teams consisting of 11 players each; There were 12 teams in the Girls division 16-17 years. The matches consisted of four quarters of eight minutes. Ansley said that time was not for me short.
Apart from playing the sport she clearly loves, her favorite part of the Maccabi experience was watching the people from the Gulf Coast delegation. I like to cheer them in swimming and football. The swimmers dominated and the football players were also in a mixed team and they played very well together. I was nice to see winning and encouraging them.
In the end we were a large team, Gulf Coast, concluded Ansley. That is where the games all encourage each other. Were all Jewish teenage athletes and we like to play.
She was enthusiastic about encouraging others who think about participating in next year. It was really a great experience. Everyone from the Gulf Coast delegation was great. There were so many Jewish athletes from all over the world so many countries and you can play your favorite sport, Ansley shared.
Anlys mother, Barbara Manin, knew the Maccabi games from her teenage years. With Anlys passion for basketball, Barbara started to find out how Ansley could be present. She put his hand out to Maccabi and heard that although no group had been formed in St. Petersburg, Ansley could join the delegation of the Sarasota manatees Gulf Coast. She said: they were so friendly and generous. The journey was mainly subsidized by the Federation. For the Sarasota Federation to make the financial investment in a student from another community, was really remarkable.
Back approaching, Barbara noted that there was a real challenge to find female Jewish basketball players in her community. I found girls in an area where there are no girls enough girls for a team, I was looking for six points and Maccabi. I encourage parents to make that effort to identify opportunities for their students to play other students. It strengthens the Jewish identity and support of Israel. It is an effort, but so worth it, said Barbara.
She went on, it was nice for me to hear about her experience. Her development of her character reflects our Jewish faith and her love for sport. Her academics are driven and reliable, all the things you need in life.
The JCC Maccabi Games 2026 takes place in Kansas City, Missouri and Toronto, Ontario. Ansley said that she really wants to participate in Maccabi next year and have no preference for the location. She plans her younger brother, Jay, who is 12 and plays baseball; Come eligible to participate in subsequent summer competitions.
Ansley played at home in the summer with high school athletes. Last year, Ansley was the captain of Thurgood Marshall Middle Schools Girls team. She goes to St. Petersburg High School International Baccalaureate program. St. Pete High Schools team is really good, she said. She is looking forward to playing in the team that she regards very much.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jewishpresstampa.com/articles/local-teen-builds-pride-and-skills-on-national-stage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi Fab Plan to change the world and stimulate the atmandirbharta of India
- Farage reform can deport 600,000 asylum asylum
- Imran Khan: from the legend of cricket to the chief of the nations
- Marion Countys Marianne Marcoux called USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the month
- The scene takes place while Kim Jong has arrived in Beijing for a major military parade with Putin and XI | World News
- When Kaesang said there were those who faced Prabowo and Jokowi
- The American soldiers strike a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela, Rubio says
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur
- Afghanistan earthquake: a disaster that is doubled by Trump's help World news