



Atlanta (AP) Vicari Swain returned a point 80 yards back for a touchdown to open a close game, Lanorris Sellers threw a Touchdown-Pass from 64 meters to Nyck Harboror, and no. 13 South Carolina defeated Virginia Tech for both teams. GameCocks -Coach Shane Beamer used his Beamerball brand to pull away from the school where his father, Frank Beamer, the style of playing, emerged that turnover and large plays in special teams. The older projector was present in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,Wearing South Carolina Black. I thought you like special teams -to -tour, Shane BeamerHis father toldWhile they shared a post game hug. South Carolina intercepted two passes from Virginia Techs Kyron Drones. Fred Johnson made a choice in the red zone to stop for a first quarter, and Peyton Williams Interception in the fourth quarter helped to seal the victory. The GameCocks led early in the fourth 10-8 when Swain played a point of Nick Veltsistas, up and sustained the field andmade several potential tackklers miss On the way to the end zone. After a goal in Virginia Tech Field, sellers Harbor found wide open on a deep postal route to restore South Carolinas two score benefits. Swain damped a point earlier in the game and avoided a disaster by restoring the ball. Beamer comforted the second -year student on the sidelines after that piece. Coach Beamer was like, this is going to happen, “said Swain. It is your first time you are there, just make sure you take it at the next one, just take it to the house. So I took it to the house, and my thinking process was like, I messed it up the first time, it can't mess it up anymore. This is my only shot. Beamers Faith in Swain, a defensive back and part-time return man, was rewarded. So proud of Vicari Swain, Beamer said. He is a weapon, and it was really neat for him to do that and how fitting that Virginia Tech plays with their history, my father's history with special teams. Sellers scored South Carolinas the first touchdown on a 15-Yard Rush and was 12 of 19 passing for 209 Yards and the TD to Harbor, who had three catches for 99 Yards. Harbor had removed a potential touchdown by a repeat review. Virginia Techs attack was held without a touchdown. John Love kicked three field goals, including a 56-Yarder, and the Hokies defense contributed a safety in the first quarter when Kelvin Gilliam Jr. And Kody Huisman took sellers in the end zone. Drones went 15 of 35 for 221 yards and two interceptions. Next Virginia Tech organizes Vanderbilt on Saturday. South Carolina organizes South Carolina State on Saturday.

