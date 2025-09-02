



ATP Tour Djokovic: 'Of course I dream of winning another slam' Serbian discusses his pursuit for a 25th large trophy September 1, 2025 Corinne Dubreuil Novak Djokovic is a four -time US Open Champion.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic has reached all four major quarterfinals this season. But will the record holder add a 25th SLAM title to his collection at the US Open most weeks in the PIF ATP ranking list? The 38-year-old knows that the work has not been done in New York for a long time. '[It is] Still a very long way. For me, [the] In recent years I have learned one thing [I need to do] At the moment is to really take one game at a time, “said Djokovic.” And yes, of course I dream of winning another slam, and it would be great if I did it here. “But I can't allow myself to go so far with my thinking, because yes, I just have to concentrate on what needs to be done to win a competition, next challenge, next challenge. The last Grand Slam I won was actually here two years ago, so it would be a nice trip to close the circle here again.” The four -fold US Open Champion stands for the defense of finalist Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. He leads their Lexus ATP Head2head series 10-0 that enters the collision. “There is always busy, but maybe a little less because you have more confidence in the matchup that you know you never lost,” said Djokovic. “You like to match the boys you never lost against. But at the same time it is always expected for those matches.” You may also like it: Djokovic dominates Struff, sets Fritz Showdown in US Open QFS The 100-way Titlist on tour level specifically referred to his series with Gael Monfils, against whom he has a 20-0 advantage. “Every time I play him, people are [saying]”Okay, is this the moment when he is going to beat me or not?” “Djokovic said.” Then there is always that added pressure that you feel on the field that you have to win. You don't even want him to win. “ Djokovic has a record of 94-14 on the US Open according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, but this year is reflected in New York despite physical problems in his first four games. The 38-year-old is now three victories of achieving his first major trophy since the US Open 2023.

