



Along the expected lines, the Indian hockey Team started on the front foot. Kazakhstan did well to absorb the pressure at first, but Abhishek was in the room and insisted it home from the top of the circle to bring the score to 1-0. The Kazakhstan side made a few trips in the Indian half, but before they could cause a lot of damage, Abhishek doubled the lead with a powerful hit. Just before the end of the first quarter, HarmanPrreet Singh had his shot saved from the penalty corner, but shortly thereafter Abhishek set up for Sukhjeet Singh, who tapped it in the net to make the Hooter 3-0 at the Hooter. Early in the second quarter, India continued to dominate the procedure and had the lion's share of possession. HarmanPreet Singh, however, was again denied from a penalty corner, this time by the goal post. Moments later, Abhishek showed great skills to finish it and to complete his hat trick. Close to the half-hour Mark, India finally got their penalty kick-off when Jugraj Singh stepped and hit the top corner. A few minutes later, HarmanPreet Singh followed from another set piece. The one -way traffic continued and Amit Rohidas also came on the score sheet with a gratering hit from another penalty corner. During the break, India led 7-0. The first minute of the third quarter produced a penalty stroke for India and Jugraj Singh Witte at home. Moments later Maneeep Singhs Mazy Run Rajinder Singh helped set up for his first of the day. It kept going from bad to worse for Kazakhstan, because Sukhjeet Singh made the score on 10-0. Kazakhstan could not find a way out of their half, while India continued to attack. Halfway through the quarter, Sukhjeet added Singh to the count, making it 11-0. In the last playing phase, the trend went on and India scored within the first few minutes. A penalty stroke fell to Jugraj Singh and he hit him home. Kazakhstan tried to push and sew a few movements out. But with just over five minutes to go, Sanjay also got his name on the score sheet. A minute later, Dilpreet Singh brought the score on 14-0, to the delight of the home fans. In the last minutes, Abhishek added a fourth goal to his name and set the seal on what a comfortable victory was for the hosts. India plays their first Super 4S competition in the Asia -Bekekerhockey Tournament against the Republic of Korea on Wednesday.

