ITTF Americas hopes that Week will be closed in Guatemala while the continental cycle completes
The ITTF Americas Hopes Week & Challenge, which ran from 27 August to 1 September, marked the highlight of Continental Hopes programs that five continents in 2025 span. With this completion in Guatemala, attention is now being paid to Sheffield, where participants of the continental activities will converge for the ITTF World Hopes Week & Challenge in October.
The Central American nation embraced its role as a host with characteristic enthusiasm and offered some organizers and participants described as exceptional conditions for the one week program. Jorge Chacn, president of the Guatemaltene table tennis federation, expressed his pride of the welcome of the most promising young players of the continent.
“It is a true honor for Guatemala to organize the ITTF Americas Hopes Week & Challenge,” said Chacn. “As a president and a lifelong advocate for table tennis, I am genuinely happy to welcome the best young athletes from the continent. In the land of eternal spring we welcome you with open arms.”
The preparation and organization of the Guatemalan Federation received widespread praise from participants and coaching staff, where the event benefited from strong support at both federation and government level.
The program contained international coaches that offer participants access to the world-class coaching expertise. The coaching structure created cooperation environments where expertise flowed between international coaches and national team mentors, which offered extensive development opportunities for all participants for all participants. Participants on the other side of America embraced the intensive training program, with a great deal of cultural exchange and learning opportunities as balanced as the technical instruction.
ITTF coach Carlos Eslard praised the overall program quality: “It has been an incredible experience, with players of great quality, excellent cooperation between the coaches and an ITTF expert who worked with us in a spectacular way. In my opinion this is one of the best camps we have had.”
Thayra Buitrn from Ecuador has captured the spirit of the program: “I had so much fun with this hope. I really enjoyed being with my teammates, meeting new people and learning a lot.”
The various continental display created rich learning environments where different playing styles and cultural approaches to table tennis merge. Andrea Campos from Mexico noted: “This week on Hope was very nice. I learned many things and got a lot of this experience.”
For many participants, the program offered their first exposure to training conditions at international level and coaching methods, in which Jess Tejada from Honduras commented: “The experience has been very good, with a lot of play at a high level. I have trained well, and I think I have performed well.”
Coach expert Mamata Pabhu emphasized the multicultural learning environment: “This is a great opportunity to be here, to see so many different cultures, to have different practice partners, to train with players from different nationalities and ultimately enjoy a lot of excitement and pleasure. I think it is a dream come true.”
Paraguay's coach Cielo Mutti observed the high standard of participants: “This has been an incredible experience that so many children from different countries can see with such a high level. I can see that they really get the best out of the camp, and that makes me very happy.”
The program created opportunities for coaching employees to share methods and approaches, which contributes to broader developmental knowledge in the America region.
The participant in the United States Jacob Kordus appreciated the training quality: “It is really a nice camp and I like to play against many players at a high level.” This sentiment reflected the success of the program in creating challenging training environments that participants pushed outside their typical experiences at national level.
Jernimo Jimnez from Colombia emphasized the extensive development approach: “My experience on this hope that Americas was very worthwhile. Teammates from other countries could teach me more, and the coaches supported me a lot in improving my table tennis techniques.”
The program structure gave priority to the development of skills and technical improvement, so that participants returned to their home country with improved capacities and a broader understanding of international table tennis standards.
With the activity of Guatemala closed, the continental hope cycle for 2025 is now complete. Young talents identified by programs in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and North and South America will then come together in Sheffield for the World Hopes Week & Challenge, creating a real worldwide meeting of emerging talent.
The role of Guatemala as the final continental host has given a suitable conclusion to a year of talent identification activities that continents and cultures have overstrained, united by the common goal of cherishing the next generation of table tennis.
