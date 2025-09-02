



Greatness has greatness. So when Aryna Sabalenka is asked who she thinks the tennis goats are, we pay attention. Spend against Boardroom co-founder Rich KleimanThe World No. 1 revealed that her favorite player of all time – including men and ladies – is Roger Federer, followed by Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi. Sabalenka has only played one of her goats: in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2021 Serena defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in their only matchup. (At least she can say that she has set up one of her idols.) Serena is generally regarded as the goat of ladies knowledge, because her 23 singles Grand Slams are the most in the open era. (She also won 14 Doubles Slams with her sister, Venus, who is still strong in the US Open Doubles Draw with new partner Leylah Fernandez.) Her last tournament before retirement was the US Open 2022, where she lost in the third round of Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Graf opened her Grand Slam debut on the French of 1983, when she was only 13. She won 22 Grand Slam Singles, titles, 107 Hological WTA Tour titles, a gold medal on the Olympic Summer Games 1988 and was number 1 in the PIF WTA rangers for a record 377 weeks. As far as Sabalenka is concerned, she has three slam titles of her familiar and is only three victories away from winning her fourth. The defensive US Open Champion, who also won two Australian Open -Titels, is in the quarterfinals in New York after beating Cristina Bucsa on Sunday and has to drop another set in the tournament. The 27-year-old has now made the quarterfinals or better in her last 12 slams. “I am very proud,” she told reporters with regard to her consistency. “I think that is an incredible achievement. I think the key was in balance for me on and outside the track. I think I did a great job in balancing very hard work and also great recovery, and some nice time outside the tennis court. I think that's the key.” Sabalenka, who has already qualified for the WTA final in Riyad, will play on Tuesday 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the semi -final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4354510/aryna-sabalenka-tennis-goats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos