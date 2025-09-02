Sports
Paw -prints: The week in Ohio Athletics
Follow Ohio Athletics:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram
Athens, OhioIt is September and the feeling of being the fall in Athens, and the Bobcats are ready to organize West Virginia on the Frankthis Saturday!
FOOTBALL
September 6 / versus West Virginia / Athens, Ohio/ Frank Solich Field in Peden Stadium/ 4 p.m. and / ESPNU /Watch/Live statistics/ Listen /Ohio Notes/Wvunotes/Digital Guide
The OHIO football team will open the Home Slate 2025 when it organizes West Virginia (1-0) on Saturday 6 September in Frank Solich Field in Peden Stadium. Kickoff is set at 4 p.m. Et and can be seen on Espnuwith Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingogliaon The Call. The matchup of the Bobcats can also be heard on Learfield's Ohio Sports Network, presented by Holzer Health System. Veteran Ohio Radio Personality Marty Bannister repeats his role as Ohio's play-by-play broadcaster. Bannister will be accompanied by color analyst Rob Cornelius, who has been part of the broadcasts for more than two decades.
The Bobcats and the mountain climbers have met 16 times since 1897 and post a record of 4-12. The two programs were last confronted in 2001; Ohio fell, 20-3. The last trip from the mountain climbers to Athens was in 1949.
Ohio comes on the road last Thursday from an exciting loss of 34-31 at Rutgers. QuarterbackParks NavarroWas incredible in Week OneWITH 21 completies for 239 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to go along with 96 hurrying and a hasty touchdown. The Ohio attack spread the ball well against Rutgers, with eight different recipients who counted at least one catch in the game. Junior wide recipientChase Hendrickswas one of the best of the couple with a career-high nine receptions for 115 Yards. Tight endsJake BrunoAndMason WilliamsAllerly all received touchdowns from Ohio, with Bruno won Two and Williams scored one. Senior Redshirt runs back on the groundSieh Banguramade a statement in his return with the Bobcats, with 88 yards on 16 attempts.
Ohio was led defensively in Tacklesby senior captainAdonis Williams Jr.those 11 removed from the safety position. Second -year defensive endJay CabelHung the only bag for Ohio when he came to the Rutgers -Quarterback at the first ride of the game. In the passing game, Redshirt Junior LinebackerJack Frieswas one of the best of Ohio with one break.
West Virginia comes from a 45-3 victory over Robert Morris in Morgantown last Saturday. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol completed 17 of 20 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown and ran 13 times for 56 yards and another score in the win.
Golf with ladies
August 31-sept. 1/ AT2025 A-GA-Ming Invitational/Kewadin, me./Sundance golf course/ All day /Live results
The Ohio Women's Golf Team continues action on the 2025A-GA-Ming Invitational. The Firstevent of the Season of the Bobcats is organized by Central Michigan on the Sundance Golf Course in Kewdin, Mich. The last round of Monday will be 18 holes from 8 am
Ohio finished the first day in second place after recording a two-round score of 588) +12). The Bobcats registered a first round score of 287, one of the program record. Junior Zoe Luebbers Currently, in a seocnd place after completed day is two.
Competitive in this year's event are Central Michigan, Oakland, Loyola Chicago, Niagara, Detriot Mercy, WMU, Bellarmine, Green Bay, BGSU, Ohio, Bradley and Chicago State.
The full line -up for this year's event are Luebbers, senior Mackenzie Mcreejunior Morgan Rodgerssecond -year Saylor Wharff and freshmen Paige Treathernewhile second -year -olds Ally Turner Is compet as an individual.
FOOTBALL
September 4/ Vsnorthern Kentucky/ Athens, Ohio/ Chessafield/ 4:00 pm ET/ ESPN+/ Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide
September 7 / in Indiana / Bloomington, Ind. / Bill Armstrong Stadium / 13p.m. ET / BIG+ / Watch / Live statistics
The Ohio football team (2-3-0) is back in action this week for two matchups. The week starts on Thursday, September 4 when the Bobcats Northern Kentucky (3-0-2) in Athens organize. First touch is set before 4 p.m. at Chessa Field and can be seen on ESPN+. Ohio then goes to Bloomington, IND. On Sunday 7 September to take on Indiana (2-2-0). First touch is set before 1 p.m. et Bill Armstrong Stadium and can be seen on Big+.
Noku comes to Athens with a 3-0-2 and comes out of a 5-0 win over Morehead State on Sunday afternoon. The Bobcats beat the Norwegian, 4-0 last season. Indiana is currently 2-2 in the season after dropping a 2-1 game to Bellarmineon Sunday in Louisville, KY. De Hoosiers will compete against Xavier in Cloomington on Thursday before organizing the Bobcats.
Ohio comes from a 3-0 win over Oakland on August 28. SophomoreSania Dearingand seniorScout MurrayLed the Bobcats in scoring, with the duration two goals scored and Murray added one. Duration and seniorElla Deeversthe team led three shots each.
VOLLEY-BALL
4/2025 Chattanooga Classic/ vs. Cincinnati/ Chattanooga, Tenn/ McKenzie Arena/ 6 pm. Et / watch /Live statistics
September 5 /2025 Chattanooga Classic/ vs. Chattanooga/ Chattanooga, Tenn/ McKenzie Arena/ 12p.m. Et / watch /Live statistics
6/2025 Chattanooga Classic/ vs. Jacksonville State/ Chattanooga, Tenn/ McKenzie Arena/ 12p.m. Et / watch /Live statistics
The Ohio Volleyball team (1-2) is again in action for the second week of the 2025 season when they go to Chattanooga, Tenn. Go for the Chattanooga classic from 2025 4-6 September in McKenzie Arena. The weekend starts on Thursday, September 4 when the Bobcats will take on Cincinnati (1-1). First serve is set at 6 p.m. et. Ohio is back in action on Friday 5 September against host Chattanooga (2-1) at 12 o'clock, before he will complete the weekend against Jacksonville State on Saturday 6 September) 1-2. First serve is set at 12 o'clock.
Cincinnati is currently 1-1 after the first full game weekend of the game, where the Bearcats defeated Wake Forest on Friday before he falls to Michigan in Cincinnati. Jacksonville State is 1-2 After he participated in the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic, Portland State defeated and falls for Airforce and Seattle.
Ohio opened the 2025 season last weekend in the Bobcat Invitational 2025 where Ohio went 1-2 and beat Buckknell before he fell to Iowa State and Eastern Illinois.
Field hockey
September 6 / Atsaint Louis / St. Louis, Mo. / Slu Field Hockey Complex / 13p.m. Et / Live statistics
The Ohio Field Hockey team (0-2) is back in action for one match this weekend when they go to St. Louis, Mo. Go to take on St. Louis. First touch is set for 1 pm et of the Slu -Veldhockey complex.
St. Louis is 0-1 to open the season after the fall of Ball State, 3-2, in Muncie, Ind. Ohio beat St Louis, 5-1 last season in Athens.
Ohio opened the season in Louisville, Ky. Last weekend he fell to both Michigan State and host Louisville.
#Ouohyeah
|
