Prior to the Uzbeekistans Independence Day celebrations on 1 September, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Olympic village to open soon, the largest sports complex in the country in an appropriate recognition of what a breakthrough year has been for Uzbekistan in international sports.

From being eligible for the first time in the FIFA World Cup to winning a gold in the Special Olympics in Winter in Turin, Uzbekistan -Atlets suddenly found this year competitive alongside the world's best.

Uzbeekistans Olympic ambition

The Olympic village of US $ 290 million, planned to officially open on Independence Day, lasted only three years to complete. The site has five major sports facilities of more than 100 hectares, including a Velodrome of 2,200 seats, a stadium with 12,000 seats, an Aquatics Palace, as well as individual arenas for team sports and martial arts.

As part of the dedication of the projects for inclusion and health, the village will also be home to an accessible dormitory for 400 Paralympic athletes and a center for sports medicine.

The new complex will enable Uzbekistan to organize the world and Asian championships, as well as for the first time Paralympic tournaments. In addition to offering a platform for international competitions, the Olympic facilities will be used as a training site for national teams, double education and mass sports programs.

President Mirziyoyev stated that the development is intended as a symbol of the creative potential of people and the performance of national sports. Mirziyoyev also emphasized ambitions to develop table tennis in schools and communities, and to create new opportunities to cycle in the regions.

Energy efficiency and innovation

All buildings of the Olympic complex are designed with energy efficiency in mind. Solar panels are installed on the parking spaces and modern climate systems are introduced in the sports facilities, which offer a stable temperature and lighting that is suitable for both athletes and TV broadcasts.

The completion of the Olympic village is part of a wide program of transformations that have taken place in Uzbekistan in the last seven years since Mirziyoyev entered its office.

Economic growth and social reform

In accordance with the Nations Sporting Program, the Uzbeekist economy also shows steady growth: according to the predictions of the World Bank, BDP will increase by 6.5% in 2025 and in a public statement this week, President Mirziyoyev. International Monetary Fund prediction of growth This year up to US $ 130 billion.

In addition to projections, social reforms are performed and the pensions, benefits and salaries of employees in the public sector have increased. Through the initiative budget project, citizens have the opportunity to determine direct priorities for financing in their local communities. More than 13 thousand initiatives have already been implemented, for which more than 11 trillion Soums (750 million) has been assigned.

Infrastructure development goes beyond sport, whereby the government also announces plans to build a second international airport in Tashkent, aimed at increasing the transit potential of the country and to make capital more accessible for worldwide passenger traffic.

As part of the developments, the authorities also give priority to ecological restoration, through initiatives such as the Yashil Makon program that includes large-scale landscape architecture throughout the country, including planting on the dried bed of the Aral Sea to reduce the spread of dust and salt in the region.

Sports and independence

Sport has become one of the symbols of independent Uzbekistan. At the Olympic Games of Paris 2024, the athletes of the country won 13 medals, including eight gold, which mark the most successful Olympic performance of the country so far, with great successes in boxing, judo, taekwondo and struggling.

President Mirziyoyev called these results a worthy gift to the People for Independence Day. Successes have confirmed that Uzbekistan reaches a new level in the development of sport.

In the past year, the following successes have been chalked:

1. Football very first FIFA World Cup qualification

Uzbekistan insured their very first qualification for the FIFA World Cup (2026), after a scoreless draw against the United Arab Emirates on 5 June2025, which ensures a top-two finish in AFC Group A.

2. Rhythmic Gymnastics Takhmina Ikromova

Takhmina Ikromova won the Asian rhythmic gymnastics from 2025, her third consecutive Continental AA championship, in Singapore in Midmay. She also received medals at World Cup competitions in Sofia and Tashkent in April 2025.

3. Athletics Sharifa Davronova and the U-18 team

Sharifa Davronova won gold in the triple jump of the ladies at World University (Universiade) games from 2025 with a personal record of 14.33 metres, marking of Uzbeekistans who are the best universal athletics result ever; The Uzbekistan team claimed a total of 15 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze).

The Uzbekistan U18 team generally achieved second place in the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 in Dammam, Saudi -Arabia (1518 April), with a count of 12 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze).

4. Rowing Shakhhod Nurmatov

Shakhzod Nurmatov earned Uzbeekistans very first World Rowing Cup medal and took bronze in the lightweight men's Single Sculls (LM1X) event in Lucerne in June 2025.

5. Special Olympic Games Sitora Ergasheva

Figure Sitora Ergasheva brought a gold medal home for Uzbekistan on the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 (Turin), which marked the country for the very first gold during that event.

The opening of the new Olympic village will consolidate this performance, so that Tashkent is not only a platform for large tournaments, but also an inclusive place for the next generation of athletes to develop.

Uzbeekistans 34e Independence Day is celebrated with concrete results. The Olympic village, social reforms, environmental initiatives and new infrastructure projects have become part of President Mirziyoyevs program to create a new Uzbekistan, a state with a modern economy, developed society and active international involvement.