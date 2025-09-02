Carlos Alcarazs Barber on fame, criticism and the Spanish star Strange New Buzzcut









If man World No. 2 and winner of five Grand Slam Singles titles, Carlos Alcaraz Is used to criticize the natural that an elite athlete will make research.

What is a bit more surprising is that his hairdresser, VCTor Martnez, should share the same thick skin.

In recent years, Martnez have seen the victim of the online that, to say the least, are not the greatest fans of the hairstyles he gave the tennis star. But he is surprisingly blas about the criticism.

I don't take it personally, so it doesn't annoy me. I even think it's funny, he laughs in an interview with CNN Sports.

He's not the only one.

Carlos and I laugh at the bad comments. Carlos keeps coming to me to cut his hair because it is good because he likes it, he explains. When we were together, we look at the reactions and laugh.

There is also another advantage for criticism, regardless of the reason, Martnez is now one of the most spoken hairdressers in the sports world.

At the end of the day the bad comments are also good because they create publicity, he smiles.

For a local hairdresser in Alcarazs hometown El Palmar, on the outskirts of Murcia in South Spain, attention has come as a welcome surprise.

It is incredible because people in another part of the world talk about you and your work, he says. So it makes you happy, it makes you feel good because people know you in many different parts of the world, thanks to Carlos.

It has also received a huge financial benefit: things are now booming and Martnez a hairdresser for the past decade is looking for a larger store.

It always went well, but after Carlos it has been much more, he says. I never leave here!

Many of his customers are looking for that characteristic style longer on top, with a sharp blur at the back and sides.

People come to the store and ask for the Carlos hairstyle. Many children are fans.

Martnez has certainly traveled a long way since his neighbor, Alcarazs -friend, called him to tell him that one of the biggest stars in the sport was coming to his store.

The first time I was super nervous! He laughs. I was so nervous that day. I remember that I was in the store and just shake my hands. I was then at the World No. 1!

It appears that Martnez does not have to worry.

When he arrives in the store, he is just another man, he explains. It is true that I have to give him a little privilege. We often work with the doors closed. We try to choose times when nobody comes to the store. I often go to his house to cut his hair in the comfort of his house.

We always try to be only two in the store, but there have often been where it coincided with another customer, so he talks to the other customers in the store.

So what do The current world no. 2 talks to his hairdresser about?

When there is an important Champions League match for Real Madrid, we talk about football, says Martnez. I ask him how he feels for the next tournament because Carlos always cuts his hair before he travels to the tournament. So I ask him how he feels, if he does well when he feels motivated. We are talking about everything.

That is the power of their relationship and the satisfaction of Alcarazs with Martnezs skills that the hairdresser has joined his client in cities such as Paris and Valencia to cut his hair while competing on the Tour.

Martnez even proudly speaks about the fact that Alcaraz has gone to him for his hairstyles in recent years.

Since I started cutting his hair, I have always been, he says.

So far.

Fast forward to last Monday, when Alcaraz came up in Arthur Ashe Stadium with a new Buzzcut, and Martnezs Instagram went back into the Melting.

But the serious new style, it would turn out, was not the work of the trusted hairdresser of Alcarazs.

New York is too far away for VCTor, Alcaraz explains to reporters. I felt that my hair had been for a long time, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a cut.

Suddenly, only my brother, he just understood the machine wrong. He just cut it. Then you know, the only way to repair it is just shaving. It is exactly what came, this hairstyle. To be honest, it's not that bad, I think.

Martnez, on the other hand, is far from convinced by what he calls a strange style.

I asked Carlos about what had happened, and he told me that the perpetrator was his brother Lvaro, the hairdresser laughs. I have to talk to Lvaro about what he did!

It is a sentiment that is shared by World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe, who called The Cut Horrendous, but admitted that it might make the Spanish star more aerodynamic.

I have seen the video (from Tiafoe) and I laughed because I said the same thing: now he will be faster! Comments Martnez.

Nevertheless, even, despite possible benefits, Martnez does not believe that Alcaraz will ask the Buzzcut the next time he walks through the door of his store in El Palmar.

He won't do this anymore!