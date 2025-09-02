Sports
Preview: 2025 Field Hockey – Shippenburg University Athletics
SHIPPENBURG, PA. The Field Hockey Team of Shippensburg University starts the 2025 season with a collision of neutral place against Belmont Abbey on Saturday. The game is played on IUP.
Expectations remain high despite changes out of season. The Raiders are the reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions and will want to expand their series of NCAA tournament performances to five-in-one-Row.
Schedule
SHIPPENBURG starts the 2025 season with three of the first four games away from Robb Sports Complex.
Next week the Raiders will stay on their way for a non-conference battle on Tuesday 9 September against West Chester.
SHIPPENBURG will organize assumption for its home opener on Friday 12 September at 5 pm. The Greyhounds come from an 18-4 season and qualified for the NCAA tournament 2024. Last year the Raiders took a 3-1 win over the assumption at the start of the season.
Another important non-conference date will be on Sunday 14 September when the Raiders test themselves against rule the national champions Saint Anselm in a match that is being played at Widener University.
The conference game starts on Saturday 27 September when the Raiders IUP organize for SU Field Hockey Alumni Day.
Grille
SHIPPENBURG starts the 2025 season with 22 players, of which 16 return from the autumn roster 2024.
Among the six newcomers are a few transfers: Redshirt-Freshman Tess Naylorwho came to the team in the spring, and Redshirt-Sophomore keeper Gabby Goberwho came on board this fall.
There are four first-year student athletes who have joined the selection.
Five players work as seniors in 2025: Emma Albee” And GaribaldiKelly Nudé, Lilly Cantabene And Savannah Silvestre are in their last season of suitability.
From an athletic eligible perspective, the team has five seniors, five juniors, seven second -year students and five first -year students.
Coaching
Rayell Wallace was named head coach of Shippensburg University Field Hockey in April. It will be her first season that the Raiders directs after having spent the last five years as head coach at Slippery Rock.
Katie Lammando Return for the third season at the SU coaching staff and it will be her first as a full-time assistant coach. She was an important member of last year's group that was named the 2024 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Atlantic Region Coaching Staff of the Year.
Assistant -coach Annabel SkubiszAn All-American Keeper for the NCAA Division I National Champion Northwestern Wildcats and Student Assistant 2024 Zane Boler are also newcomers from the SU coaching staff.
Notes
SHIPPENBURG let five players National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) earn all-America Honors last season and three are back in the fold: graduate goalkeeper Albee (second team), transit Garibaldi (first team) and junior midfielder/defender Hannah White (Second team).
Midfielder Ashley button (First team) and ahead Gilchrist (Second team) graduated.
Of the eight-PSAC Honorees of the team last season, four return: Albee (first team), Garibaldi (first team), White (second team) and graduate defender Savannah Silvestre (Third team). Albee is the ruling PSAC Defensive athlete of the year.
In addition to the graduates of Knop and Gilchrist, Vooruit Yasmin De Meyer (Third team) has completed its suitability and is now a member of the SU tennis team as a graduate student, while he is ahead Alexa Michielsen (Third team) obtained her bachelor's degree and has moved to Delaware as a graduate student.
The captains of the 2025 team are Albee, Silvestre and SeniorKelly Nudé.
Position -breakdown
(This list is for the time being that the season arrives and can be changed. Various players can rotate between positions; This mention is sorted by their expected primary position on the field.)
Goalkeepers (3): Emma Albee” Gabby Gober” Grace Meinke
Defenders (4): Emily Bitters” Tess Naylor” Savannah Silvestre” Kayla Snyder
Midfielders (9): Carcoth Picone -Poem” Sierra -Means” Madison Fissel” Elaina Fragassi” Gracie Hivner” Ava Kientzy” Annika Mads” Kelly Nudé” Hannah White
Forward (6): Avery Austin” McKenna Boyle” Lilly Cantabene” Anne Gardner” And Garibaldi” Gabby Wameling
Home Breakdown
Pennsylvania (10)
Lilly Cantabene (York, Pa./dallastown Area)
Madison Fissel (Mechanicsburg, PA./MECANICSBURG Area)
Elaina Fragassi (Allentown, PA./Parkland)
Anne Gardner (Hershey, Pa./hershey)
Gabby Gober (New Tripoli, Pa./northwestern Lehigh (Fairfield))
Gracie Hivner (Enola, P./Pennsboro)
Grace Meinke (Mechanicsburg, PA./Cumberland Valley (Queens University Charlotte))
Tess Naylor (Carlisle, PA./BOiling Springs (Central Michigan))
Savannah Silvestre (Collegeville, Pa./perkiomen Valley)
Kayla Snyder (Chadds Ford, Pa./garnet Valley (West Chester))
Argentina (2)
Carcoth Picone -Poem (Mar del Plata, Argentina/San Alberto Institute)
And Garibaldi (Recoleta, Argentina/Colegio San Agustin)
Maryland (2)
Emily Bitters (Delmar, Md./delmar (D.))
Hannah White (Princess Anne, Md./washington)
California (1)
Avery Austin (Solana Beach, Cal./torrey Pines)
Delaware (1)
McKenna Boyle (Millsboro, Del./Sussex Central)
New Hampshire (1)
Annika Mads (Peterborough, NH/Proctor Academy)
New Jersey (1)
Emma Albee (Besking Ridge, NJ/Ridge)
New York (1)
Gabby Wameling (Syracuse, NY/Cicero-North Syracuse)
South Africa (1)
Kelly Nudé (Pietermaritzburg, South Africa/Epworth School (Coker))
Virginia (1)
Sierra -Means (Fredericksburg, va./mountain view)
Missouri (1)
Ava Kientzy (St. Louis, Mo./Lindbergh)
|
Sources
2/ https://shipraiders.com/news/2025/9/1/preview-2025-field-hockey.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The American judge declares prevails over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles illegal | Donald Trump News
- PM Modi Fab Plan to change the world and stimulate the atmandirbharta of India
- Farage reform can deport 600,000 asylum asylum
- Imran Khan: from the legend of cricket to the chief of the nations
- Marion Countys Marianne Marcoux called USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the month
- The scene takes place while Kim Jong has arrived in Beijing for a major military parade with Putin and XI | World News
- When Kaesang said there were those who faced Prabowo and Jokowi
- The American soldiers strike a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela, Rubio says
- Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama
- Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump
- AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams
- Kansas and Missouri have increased lean meat allergies caused by mites bites | kcur