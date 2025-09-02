SHIPPENBURG, PA. The Field Hockey Team of Shippensburg University starts the 2025 season with a collision of neutral place against Belmont Abbey on Saturday. The game is played on IUP.

Expectations remain high despite changes out of season. The Raiders are the reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions and will want to expand their series of NCAA tournament performances to five-in-one-Row.

Schedule

SHIPPENBURG starts the 2025 season with three of the first four games away from Robb Sports Complex.

Next week the Raiders will stay on their way for a non-conference battle on Tuesday 9 September against West Chester.

SHIPPENBURG will organize assumption for its home opener on Friday 12 September at 5 pm. The Greyhounds come from an 18-4 season and qualified for the NCAA tournament 2024. Last year the Raiders took a 3-1 win over the assumption at the start of the season.

Another important non-conference date will be on Sunday 14 September when the Raiders test themselves against rule the national champions Saint Anselm in a match that is being played at Widener University.

The conference game starts on Saturday 27 September when the Raiders IUP organize for SU Field Hockey Alumni Day.

Grille

SHIPPENBURG starts the 2025 season with 22 players, of which 16 return from the autumn roster 2024.

Among the six newcomers are a few transfers: Redshirt-Freshman Tess Naylor who came to the team in the spring, and Redshirt-Sophomore keeper Gabby Gober who came on board this fall.

There are four first-year student athletes who have joined the selection.

Five players work as seniors in 2025: Emma Albee ” And Garibaldi Kelly Nudé, Lilly Cantabene And Savannah Silvestre are in their last season of suitability.

From an athletic eligible perspective, the team has five seniors, five juniors, seven second -year students and five first -year students.

Coaching

Rayell Wallace was named head coach of Shippensburg University Field Hockey in April. It will be her first season that the Raiders directs after having spent the last five years as head coach at Slippery Rock.

Katie Lammando Return for the third season at the SU coaching staff and it will be her first as a full-time assistant coach. She was an important member of last year's group that was named the 2024 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Atlantic Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

Assistant -coach Annabel Skubisz An All-American Keeper for the NCAA Division I National Champion Northwestern Wildcats and Student Assistant 2024 Zane Boler are also newcomers from the SU coaching staff.

Notes

SHIPPENBURG let five players National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) earn all-America Honors last season and three are back in the fold: graduate goalkeeper Albee (second team), transit Garibaldi (first team) and junior midfielder/defender Hannah White (Second team).

Midfielder Ashley button (First team) and ahead Gilchrist (Second team) graduated.

Of the eight-PSAC Honorees of the team last season, four return: Albee (first team), Garibaldi (first team), White (second team) and graduate defender Savannah Silvestre (Third team). Albee is the ruling PSAC Defensive athlete of the year.

In addition to the graduates of Knop and Gilchrist, Vooruit Yasmin De Meyer (Third team) has completed its suitability and is now a member of the SU tennis team as a graduate student, while he is ahead Alexa Michielsen (Third team) obtained her bachelor's degree and has moved to Delaware as a graduate student.

The captains of the 2025 team are Albee, Silvestre and Senior Kelly Nudé .

Position -breakdown

(This list is for the time being that the season arrives and can be changed. Various players can rotate between positions; This mention is sorted by their expected primary position on the field.)

Goalkeepers (3): Emma Albee ” Gabby Gober ” Grace Meinke

Defenders (4): Emily Bitters ” Tess Naylor ” Savannah Silvestre ” Kayla Snyder

Midfielders (9): Carcoth Picone -Poem ” Sierra -Means ” Madison Fissel ” Elaina Fragassi ” Gracie Hivner ” Ava Kientzy ” Annika Mads ” Kelly Nudé ” Hannah White

Forward (6): Avery Austin ” McKenna Boyle ” Lilly Cantabene ” Anne Gardner ” And Garibaldi ” Gabby Wameling

Home Breakdown

Pennsylvania (10)

Lilly Cantabene (York, Pa./dallastown Area)

Madison Fissel (Mechanicsburg, PA./MECANICSBURG Area)

Elaina Fragassi (Allentown, PA./Parkland)

Anne Gardner (Hershey, Pa./hershey)

Gabby Gober (New Tripoli, Pa./northwestern Lehigh (Fairfield))

Gracie Hivner (Enola, P./Pennsboro)

Grace Meinke (Mechanicsburg, PA./Cumberland Valley (Queens University Charlotte))

Tess Naylor (Carlisle, PA./BOiling Springs (Central Michigan))

Savannah Silvestre (Collegeville, Pa./perkiomen Valley)

Kayla Snyder (Chadds Ford, Pa./garnet Valley (West Chester))

Argentina (2)

Carcoth Picone -Poem (Mar del Plata, Argentina/San Alberto Institute)

And Garibaldi (Recoleta, Argentina/Colegio San Agustin)

Maryland (2)

Emily Bitters (Delmar, Md./delmar (D.))

Hannah White (Princess Anne, Md./washington)

California (1)

Avery Austin (Solana Beach, Cal./torrey Pines)

Delaware (1)

McKenna Boyle (Millsboro, Del./Sussex Central)

New Hampshire (1)

Annika Mads (Peterborough, NH/Proctor Academy)

New Jersey (1)

Emma Albee (Besking Ridge, NJ/Ridge)

New York (1)

Gabby Wameling (Syracuse, NY/Cicero-North Syracuse)

South Africa (1)

Kelly Nudé (Pietermaritzburg, South Africa/Epworth School (Coker))

Virginia (1)

Sierra -Means (Fredericksburg, va./mountain view)