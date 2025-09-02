Sports
Political veteran Jagdeep Dhankhar, who since he stopped as vice-president of India a few weeks ago from the public eye, has shifted from the VP enclave in Central Delhi.
As for his current place of residence, the subject of mass speculation and countless political jibes that he reportedly has been moved to a private farm in Delhi, officials said.
In a month and a half since he stopped halfway in his term with regard to health reasons, Dhankhar spent time with his family, playing table tennis and practicing yoga, a report said that sources quoted close to him.
A video on Monday showed what PTI reported as Dhankhar's Cavalcade that left the VP enclave.
Chautala Farmhouse an interim scheme
The farm in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur in Zuid -Velhi is a prominent JAT leader Abhay Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from Haryana.
Senior among politicians from the agricultural jat community, and praised as a grassroots Kisan Putra” (Farmer's Son), Dhankhar has applied for a pension as an ex-Mla from Rajasthan.
He was also a member of parliament and a minister of Union, during Stints with the Janata Dal, the Congress and the BJP. Before he became VP, he served as Governor of West Bengal.
The Chautala farm is an interim scheme until the moment he gets an official home of Type-VIII, to which he is entitled as a former vice-president. That can take about 15 days, it is learned.
Abhay Chautala told The print That Dhankhar moved in the night of August 31. I informed Dhankhar Saab That it is his own farm and he can live there as long as he wants, he said. Dhankhar had a warm comparison with the deceased grandfather of Abhay Chautala and former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.
Gayab Jibe by Rahul, not stretching the answer by Shah
Since Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the monsoon session, reports have said that the trigger was his acceptance of a motion sponsored by the opposition to remove Justice Yashwant Varma about cash found in the house of the latter. The government wanted him to wait for a common motion sponsored by the ruling BJP-conducted NDA, according to reports.
He has said nothing since then and the government has kept to health reasons.
However, there was talk in Delhi about his behavior and discussions with members of parliament, in particular those from the congress, monkey and other opposition parties, who were factors.
Are Gayab (Lost) The status was recently put forward by congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the campaign to choose his successor. Gandhi claimed that there was a big story behind it.
Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, however, said Ani that the reasons of Dhankhar with regard to his health should be respected and that it was not necessary to stretch this.
Who will be the successor to Jagdeep Dhankhar?
Election for the next VP, in which all MPS votes, is planned for September 9.
The match lies between the reigning BJP-guided NDAs CP Radhakrishnan, who is currently governor of Maharashtra, and the Congress-led India Bloc's B Sudershan Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court.
The period of Dhankhar as Vice President would end on 10 August 2027. The next VP will get a full period of five years, and not just the rest.
The NDA has the majority to cruise, but the India block has set up a show in force and unit with the candidacy of ex-Judge Reddy.
