Jannik Sinner's Bublik Beatdown connects his most one-sided SLAM victory | ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner illuminates Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the US Open on Monday.
By ATP staff
It has been rare that this big season that Jannik Sinner has shown signs of vulnerability. Just during his third round US Open Match, the Italian seemed to be at risk against the freely swinging Denis Shapovalov, who won the first set and led 3-0 in the third set.
After fought through that meeting, the number 1 player in the PIF ATP ranking bounced back on Monday and produced a flawless version to deepen the entertainment 23rd seed Alexander Bublik for a place in the quarterfinals. A sensational sinner hinded the Kazakhstani 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to keep his defending defense alive in an emphatic way.
“In general I am very, very happy,” Sinner said. '[It was] The first time this year I can play the night game here and it makes it [such] A big difference. I wanted to thank everyone for coming, for cheering. This is a very special opportunity for our players, so thank you very much. “
The three matches lost matches the most extensive match profit of Sinner at the Majors. Earlier this year he beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round in Roland Garros.
Bublik ran on the field at Arthur Ashe Stadium and had not lost any service game due to three rounds. But Sinner immediately won his first two return games of the match and never looked back.
The top seed broke the serve of his opponent eight times while he himself was only one breaking point to continue in one hour and 21 minutes. It was the second most completed men's singles match of the tournament.
“We know each other very well. We had some difficult fights, especially this year, so we now know each other a little better how we play,” Sinner said. “He just said congratulations and wished me the very best. He had a very tough match the last game that played five sets, ended very late. Today he did not serve as well as he usually served, so I broke him very early in every set, which gave me the confidence to serve a little better.”
For the first time there will be an all-Italian singles quarter final on a major when Sinner takes the 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 1 will have a 2-0 Lexus ATP Head2head benefit in their confrontation.
“It's great to see. Italian tennis is now in great shape. We have so many players, so many different game styles,” Sinner said. “Lorenzo is perhaps one of the greatest talents we have in our sport, so I look forward to it. From an Italian point of view it is great to certainly have an Italian player in the Semis.”
Sinner will take a lot of momentum in the collision after a statement version against an enemy who had worried him in the past. The Italian now leads their series 5-2, but had lost two of their last three meetings that entered on Monday, including a three-set defeat this year in Halle.
Bublik showed both his skills and toughness in a five-set victory on Saturday evening against Tommy Paul. In that competition he combined his big portion and agile touch with his drop -shot with a great effect. These tools have helped the 28-year-old trophy trophies this season this season.
But nothing he tried against Sinner worked except an forearm that was in the last game of the game. The four -time big champion was proactive with his aggression and at the same time consistent to prevent his opponent from getting any momentum.
Bublik enjoyed a party when he served in the third set and could not help it, but walked out of the court to laugh at what had just happened.
Sinner maintained pace in the battle for number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking with Carlos Alcaraz. He must perform better than the Spaniard at the US Open to retain world No. 1.
The Italian became the youngest man who won 24 victories at the Majors in a season since 22-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2008 according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.
“I am very happy to be back in the quarters. It is a great result. We try to play as well as possible and then we will see what we can achieve this year. But in general I am very, very happy to be in the quarters.”
Did you know that?
Sinner can achieve 300 victories at tour level for his career by making the final in New York.
