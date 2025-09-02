Tomorrow's Top 25 Today Projects College Football Rankings go in week 2

When College Football Fans celebrated one of the biggest opening weekends in the modern era, there was always a lasting concept that getting these big collisions would lead to some major changes at the top of the ranking. Finally, because as top-10 teams start playing each other, that means that taking top 10 teams losing. With some of the top added, we finally made a university football history.

With no. 1 Texas, no. 4 Clemson, no. 6 Notre Dame and no. 8 Alabama all of which are falling, College Football just saw four top 10 teams losing during the opening weekend for the first time in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Not all those teams are destined to fall too far in the ranking in view of the quality of their opponents and the competitiveness of the competitions, but AP voters will not stagnate those teams in their positions on the mood after losing. Each of those places is for the taking while a team goes down, and that will shake a lot in the ranking.

The biggest debate starts at the top, where Texas is no longer number 1 and voters have to choose between No. 2 Penn State and no. 3 Ohio State for first place. The Nittany Lions received 23 votes in the first place in the survey of the preseason compared to the 11 voices of the Buckeyes, and they even challenged Texas for the number 1 place. But because Ohio State-Het Team with the second best chances is currently the play-off of the Football College, according to Fanduel Sportsbook, it was the team that Arch Manning and the Longhorns defeated, it is quite possible that Ohio State will get some of those 25 votes in the first place that went to the Longhorns. Some AP voters have already made their decision to put Ohio State at number 1 after they had never had the Buckeyes first, and seems to build a tidal wave of Momentum behind the ruling national champions.

But that small sample size can display a silent majority that Penn State still sees, a team that Nevada has hit on Saturday, because the team deserves the most to go up in the rankings. But it is undoubtedly those two teams for the top two places, and each will have an important collection of votes in the first place. Our projection is the state of Ohio, but the margin will be very narrow.

Then it will rearrange the sun loungers for the ranked teams that are probably not punished for losing quality competition. It could of course work for No. 8 Alabama, because the Crimson Tide will certainly tumble, but could also benefit from renewed belief in the state of Florida.

With all the stamps, results and margins considered, here is how we think the new AP Top 25 looks on Tuesday.

1. Ohio State (previous no. 3): The argument for the Buckeyes starts with the fact that every hesitation about their shares had to do with all the talent that had been lost to last year's national title team. After they have placed the clamps on Manning and TopTexas, the voters see that there is a standard, even when the players have changed.

2. Penn State (2): The Nittany Lions provided business in a 46-11 thrashing from Nevada in week 1, so there is no reason to moor the James Franklin team to meet expectations. The battle for number 1 will be tight and Penn State had a stronger show in the AP poll than the survey of the coaches, but again, but again, the impact of Ohio State that wins the biggest competition of the day can lead to the Nittany Lions lagging behind number 2.

3. LSU (9): You give the honor for beating Clemson at home under the lights, and you can throw stories about not winning season openers. With a recurred defense, LSU has to compete all the pieces for a SEC championship and more in 2025.

4. Texas (1): There is a lot of frustration about the inability of Texas to get something going on until the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns gave up only 14 points and had the chance to bind the game on the road against the ruling national champions. There is enough to work on to meet the expectations of No. 1, but the Longhorns will still be closed as a top five team.

5. Georgia (5): Do not expect much from a change after the 45-7 victory of Georgia against Marshall. There was a fairly clear closure in the stamps to suggest that Georgia has a strong status as a top-five team, although they have a competition that is charged for that no. 5 place.

6. Miami (10): There is a necessary movement that comes up for the group of Mario Cristobal after beating Notre Dame on Sunday evening. The range for Miami's landing site is somewhere between No. 5 and no. 8, and our projection based on the stamps is that they knock on the door of the top five and take over the place that was previously held by the Fighting Irish.

7. Oregon (7): The ducks left a strong impression on the state of Montana, in which the FCS force overwhelmed with their speed and athletics in a victory of 59-13. We suspect that AP elections have not paid so much attention to Dante Moore's debut as the starting quarterback, so movement is less likely, but this is a team to get ahead.

8. Notre Dame (6): There was such a grim Cutoff in the stamps of LSU at no. 9 (1,174 points) to Miami at number 10 (889) and then a drop to the state of Arizona (791), so we project a pretty high floor for some losses. The fighting Irish lost with three points on the road to another Top-10 team, so there is no reason to be too exaggerated on the defeat.

9. Clemson (4): The quality of Clemson showed on Saturday evening against LSU, brings a lot of doubt in the status of the Tigers as one of the four or five best teams in the country. That said, it is still a team loaded with talent that only lost with seven points from LSU. Even at home that is no result that is worthwhile to be bumped from the top layer of the ranking.

10. State Arizona (11): No major changes for the state of Arizona after his FCS opener, who eventually became a 38-19 victory against North Arzona. The Sun Devils will have a much more suitable test in week 2 for voters with a date against the state of Mississippi.

11. Illinois (12): Just like the state of Arizona, it is difficult to introduce you a lot in both directions for the Fighting Illini after their victory against West -Iillinois. The next UP will offer a much impactful data point, because Illinois will set off to play a Duke team that won nine games in 2024.

12. South Carolina (13): There is an argument for South Carolina to get ahead of the state of Arizona and Illinois based on the quality of a double figures against Virginia Tech compared to FCS victories. But because the GameCocks were much closer to Michigan in the survey of the preseason than Illinois, we are going to put this piece of the ranking in order.

13. Michigan (14): The Bryce Underwood era started with some highlights that made it very clear why he was the number 1 player in the country who came from high school and was generally considered one of the best Quarterback views of the last decade. But while the top-15 bonafides of the Wolverines rested on Underwood as the real deal, the beating of New Mexico 34-17 will not arouse a big leap in the ranking.

14. Florida (15): The Gators played a lower FCS team and put together a performance that was representative and of the clear talent gap between Florida and Long Island. In a series of ranked teams versus FCS results, this is another one that the voters will in one way or another not move.

15. Smu (16): No large ranking fitting for SMU after a 42-13 romp from FCS East Texas A&M.

16 .28 (18): John Mate's debut yielded a number of impressive results, because the former Quarterback by Washington State for 392 Yards threw and achieved a total of four touchdowns (three passes, one hurry) in a crooked victory against Illinois State.

17. Florida State (nr): It is quite possible that no. 17 is too low for the state of Florida, who received sufficient attention from the AP voters in the poll of the preseason to end 40th in polls. The ceiling for the jump of Florida State after beating Alabama 31-17 can be as high as no. 13 or no. 14, but we project that the reaction is more negative for the Crimson Tide than a launch platform in the top 10 for FSU.

18. Texas A&M (19): The aggies received some push from Utsa early, but showed too much explosive talent to be threatened by their in-state enemy of the American. Texas A&M received four touchdowns from Quarterback Marcel Reed and withdrew from a 42-24 victory.

19. Indiana (20): De Hoosiers did not work out ODU in the same way as they other non-conference opponents during the 10-0 start of last season, but there was never really a threat to upset in the season opening of 27-14 of Indiana.

20. Ole Miss (21): Sun Rises, Sun Sets and Lane Kiffin keeps his teams the score at the start of the early season. Ole Miss was given a lead from 42-7 to the fourth quarter and scored three more touchdowns to complete a 63-7 routing of Georgia State.

21. Alabama (8): The only certainty is that Alabama will fall behind Florida State, who will go to the top 25. Those two teams have to be linked together, and here our projection is a fall of even a few more places than after the two -time loss as a favorite with two touchdown. Alabama is far too talented to be placed outside the top 25, but there will be a drastic ranking for the stunning loss.

22. Iowa State (22): The cyclones have started strongly, following the Dublin, Ireland, wins against Kansas State with a no-nonsense eruption of South Dakota. A 55-7 victory against an FCS opponent will not raise a big step, but look for this as a team with a lot of upward mobility if they continue to stack a win.

23. Tennessee (24): No Nico? No problem. The attack by Tennessee placed 45 points with Quarterback Joey Aguilar who led the indictment, and the Vols seemed very out of the role of a ranked team in their double -digit victory against Syracuse in Atlanta.

24. Texas Tech (23): No major adjustment after a 67-7 smother spots of Arkansas. With Kent State and Oregon State rise as the next two opponents, it can take a while before Texas Tech gets an opponent who can cause a large movement in the ranking.

25. Utah (nr): If the voters stay up to see the dismantling of Ucla of Ucla Late Night on Saturday, they can slots even higher, but we bet there is too much poll -traffic and not enough active viewers to make a splash where higher than the 1920s.

Prior to stopping: No. 17 Kansas State, no. 25 Boise State