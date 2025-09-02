How black girls tennis clubs Kimberly Selden get it done

How I get it done Successful women talk about managing their career and their lives. Photo illustration: by the cut; Photo: @midnightgeist/Instagram

Kimberly Selden did not grow up and played tennis. While she lived in Brooklyn as a 20-Like that worked in production, she walked past her local courts who wanted to play, but had no idea where to start. After she returned to her hometown Virginia Beach, she decided to do something about it: Get in Black Girls Tennis ClubHer non -profit organization that encourages black women and girls to get into sport.The group is now active in Virginia, New York and Washington, DC, who program, collaborate with city governments to repair courts, archive black tennis history and create a pipeline for young black women to become tennis coaches.

Selden, whose RSUM Stints has MTV and with the presidential campaigns of Clinton, Biden and Harris, still does some social-impact consulting on the side while she grows the non-profit from Los Angeles, where she now lives with her French Bulldog, Prince Tony. I am working full -time on Black Girls Tennis Club because it is my baby, she says. I would like that it is ultimately a full -time role with a salary, but for now I let it work. When we speak, she comes down to organizing four activations at the US Open next to the Ben Shelton And Taylor Townsend. Here is how Selden manages it.

On her morning routine:

I have changed the time zones four times in the last 30 days. At the moment I just drink water and try to get my steps. I have my Oura ring, so that keeps me responsible. When I get home, I am the first to walk my dog. I go through phases if I have breakfast every day and then phases if I don't. I am figuring out what works best for me, but I respect the routine girls. I don't know if I will ever be a person of 5 Amgym ever, and I don't want to feel guilty if I am not.

About the building community:

When we had a clinic in Atlanta, there were many doctors, lawyers and super successful black women, and some of them cried on the field because they needed the community. At that time I thought I got it, but me did not get it. I have been somewhat a loner of my life. But I have thought about the level of support I have now, that I am not used to, and how certain people came. It has been an incredible journey to do work that influences so many people.

About changing tennis culture:

Tennis is historically exclusive. It has been a sport from the country club with an atmosphere that does not belong. Its culture excludes certain people and changed it. You come to our summer camp, and what then? Okay, you play with us and you have a great time, but then you play after high school and you are the only black girl in your team. There are cultural conversations that had with our young girls. We have a very curriculum that speaks about things like hair care things that may be unique to them. But we go beyond: were talking about nutrition, wellness and joy.

About managing stress:

I take many walks. I came from live television, so it wasn't normal for me not Be stressed, especially in politics. I am figuring out how I can not be stressed. It is like, Wait, am I bored? Or is my nervous system just relaxed? That is new to me and scary, but I know there is a better way to live.

On her training routine:

I go through phases where I am training all the time and I go through phases where my life is the training. I really have to plan tennis and be intentional. Regarding the daily exercise, I love pilates or walking. When I come back to LA, I have a consistent tennis schedule. But I didn't play tennis while I traveled unless I get to the field, as I did at an event with Ben Shelton.

On a typical day:

They are all calls and e -mails and decks. We have a small but powerful team and I spend a lot of time planning the future. As soon as something ends, I think of what it looks like for the following year. I talk to our board members; I am fundraising; I talk to brands about partnerships. I used to make every call with everyone who wanted to meet each other. My schedule was packed. Now I am strict about my agenda. I analyze everything to ensure that I don't work on things that are going to work more for which my team has no capacity for, because if it was up to me, be in every city.

About the biggest challenge of her work:

I am used to working in very fast environments, but it doesn't matter if I go one pace if everyone is not. I have to do what is manageable for everyone. Now that I have an executive director, the most is to manage relationships. It can be tiring. I wonder if I am an introvert or an extrovert. I think people would see me as an extrovert, and I am only the case if I really feel at ease with people. I need a lot of time alone.

We also have good marketing, but nobody has full -time salaries. We present ourselves well, but we still need help. Running a non -profit is difficult, especially if you have great ambitions, and personally I am a reserved leader. You have to go through the pain to get the glory.

On the advice she wants her to have at the start of her career:

Be present. When I worked on all these live events, I was always looking for a job, even during work. I remember that I was in the NBA All-Star weekend. My cousin text me to tell me that he saw me on TV, and I was on my phone, e -mails on being set up for my next job. I worked on the Victorias Secret Fashion Show and Beyonc spoke to me. I have had these cool moments and I don't know if I was really present for them because I was focused on the future.

About celebrating victories:

For me, it's all about seeing everyone playing like playing with Ben Shelton, I knew my team would go crazy. I didn't grew up playing tennis, so for some of my friends who felt that tennis was their entire lives, certain moments mean more to them. I get joy from being able to create these moments for others. My favorite thing to do after the whole thing was said and done in my hotel room, ordering room service and doing nothing but looking at all the photos, chilling and reflecting.

This message has been updated.