Table tennis: Battani says goodbye to the 'Villa': “Won more than 44 medals here in 200 years”





A history of successes and trophies, all of which stand out in the shelves and walls of the Palapassini“One of the few facilities in Italy is exclusively dedicated to table tennis, a heritage to be stored,” he recalls. Alessandro Battianiknown to everyone as Sandro, leaves the leadership of the Villa d'Oro Table tennisTo sell it to the new president of the ASD, the lawyer Michael Corradiwho have been playing as an amateur for AC Milan for several years. Yesterday, before the new optional course, it was time to take stock of four decades of consistent top success. “In the 1978/79 Season,” Battani Recounts, “A Small Group of Us Moved from the Citt dei Ragazzi to the Villa d'Oro Becoause we wanted a change of structure, and more. I already Knew the Sports Center on Mard Lancillotto, and afterer Quartieri, and then with the then president Natalino Gatti, we are this Adventure by Setting Up tables in the Small Gym or the Marconi School, which still exists today. “ From there an unstoppable increase: “A trip, as always in sports, of satisfaction and disappointments, with 44 Italian titles Crowned by Another 200 Medals, A Championship Final in Serie A and then Giving Up the Top Championship to Cultivate, With Great Success, The Boys of the Youth Sector: Paolo Bisi, Marco Sinigaglia, Lorenzo Ragni, All of Whom, Fave, Bave Bave, Fave, Bave, Have Bave, Have Bave, Have, Have, Have, Have, Have, Have, Have, Bercom, “Have, Bercom,” Have, Bercom, Nam, Bercome, “. President: “Even if I have bone retired for six years, with the wicked reform of sport carried out by the last governments it was impossible to stay president of both the Sports club Then table tennis. I decided to only devote myself to managing the sports club. The new management team knows that they have assets that few own in Italy, and on which they have to build a new family. “ The sweetest memory of these years? “The Italian title with the Junior Team when the current councilor was coaching Giulio Guerzonion the Paolo Bisi and Paolo Boroni field who were already a metalworker at the age of 18 and trained outside of working hours in the evening “. Also the sports council member Andrea Bortolamasi He greeted Battani: “Sandro is a key figure in Table Tennis and Sports in general for our city. The Palapassini is a historic site. My presence here is to thank Battani and to confirm the full support of the city council for organizations such as Tennistavolo Villa d'Oro, who is not the grass but has the but has the minor 'but has the minor' but has not the minor '' minor ' grass. “

