Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the release of the invitation for expression of interest in national team leader rights
September 2, 2025
September 2, 2025
Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the release of the invitation for Expression of interest in national team leader sponsorship rights.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (“BCCI“) Inveses bids from reputed entities for acquiring the national team leader sponsorship rights. According to the BCCI, the BCCI gives an invitation for invitation to interests for national teams sponsorship rights (''Ieoi“), Which offers the detailed conditions for the submission and evaluation of bids. The IEOI is made available upon receipt of the payment of a non-residual reimbursement of INR 5.00,000 (Indian rupees only five lakh) plus applicable goods and service tax.
The bidders can notice the following timelines with regard to the IEOI:
|
Milestone
|
Date
|
Date of release of IEOI
|
September 2, 2025
|
Last date to buy the ieoi
|
September 12, 2025
|
Date of submission of bid documents
|
September 16, 2025
Bidders are requested to e -mail the details of payment for the purchase of the IEOI to [email protected], according to the invested procedure APPENDIX A. It is clarified that the IEOI documents are only shared when confirming the payment of the non-residual IEOI allowance.
Every bidder who wants to make an offer is required to buy the IEOI. Only those who meet the eligible requirements set out in the IEOI, as laid down in APPENDIX BAnd subject to the other conditions set therein, are eligible to offer. It is clarified that buying the IEOI only has a person to offer.
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or change the IEOI process in any way in any way without providing any reason.
Devajit Saikia
Honorary secretary
BCCI
APPENDIX A
Procedure to obtain the IEOI documents
The IEOI document can be purchased according to the following procedure:
- If the purchasing tentity is one Indian entity:
Payment of INR 5.00,000 + 90,000 (GST) ie, Total inr 5.90,000 (Indian rupees five lakh ninety thousand alone) must be made on the next bank account:
Inr Bank account details:
Account name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India
Account no.: 60082778272
Name of the bank: Bank of Maharashtra
Branch: Fort Branch, Mumbai
IFSC code: MaHB0000002
- If the purchasing tentity is one foreign entity:
Payment of USD 5,675/- (USD five thousand six hundred and seventy seventy only) must be made on the following bank account:
USD -Bank account data:
|
Beneficiary Bank:
|
Bank of Maharashtra,
|
|
Overseas branch
|
|
Mumbai
|
|
Swift -code: Mahbinbbovm
|
|
Account no.: 60081674478
|
|
Account name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India
|
Correspondentbank:
|
Bank of New York, New York.
|
|
Routing no.: 021 000 018
|
|
Swift -code: irvtus3n
|
|
Account no.: 803-3165-537
Once the payment has been made, the payment confirmation must be shared by e -mail with [email protected] with the subject line “Confirmation of the payment of the IEOI Reimbursement to offer on the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights”Together with the following details:
Name of the party:
Registered address:
Pan no (if applicable):
Gst no (if applicable):
The IEOI documents are only shared when receiving the payment and the details as stated above. It is further clarified that the IEOI must be purchased by the entity that wants to offer.
APPENDIX B
Eligible requirements
The bidder must note the following requirements and limitations with regard to the suitability with regard to the IEOI. Also note that the detailed eligible criteria are provided in the IEOI:
- General suitabilityFor the purpose of this ieoi, an entity all over the world (which includes expression, with regard to business entities, every bidder and/or her parent or subsidiaries), which meet the following requirements on the date of this IEOI (or other specific date as specified in this IEO in this IEO in this trial and to be in this trial and to be in an individual criteria). All bidders must notice the following:
- A bid may only be submitted by: (i) the person/entity that has purchased a copy of this IEOI after payment of the IEOI allowance; Or (ii) any person/entity in the same group as such a person/entity.
- The IEOI allowance paid by the bidder (successful or not successful)) are not reimbursed or adapted to another payment obligation of the bidder in any circumstances.
- Financial suitability: The bidder will meet one of the following requirements:
- The average turnover of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least Inr 300.00.00,000 (Indian rupees only three hundred crore) According to the last 3 (three) controlled accounts.
Or
- The average power of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least Inr 300.00.00,000 (Indian rupees only three hundred crore) According to the last 3 (three) checked accounts.
- The average turnover of each bidder for the last 3 (three) years must be at least Inr 300.00.00,000 (Indian rupees only three hundred crore) According to the last 3 (three) controlled accounts.
- Fit and the right person: Every bidder must be a 'fit and the right person'. To determine whether a person is a fit and the right person, the BCCI can take into account any factor, as can be considered suitable by the BCCI, including without restriction, one or more of the following criteria: (i) who have not been convicted by a court of a criminal offense or offenses with moral land, economic infringement or faud; (ii) do not have conflicts of interest according to the BCCI conflict conflict rules; (iii) Absence of conviction for any offense that is punished with prison sentence for 2 (two) years or more in any jurisdiction; (iv) absence of categorization as a deliberate defaulter by the reserve Bank of India; and/or (v) a person who has integrity and reputation; And the BCCI reserves the right to reject a bid from a bidder that does not meet these criteria at its own discretion of the BCCI and at its own discretion.
- Do not qualify to offer:
- Bieder, including one of his group companies: (i) may not be involved in online money gaming, gambling or gambling services or similar services in India or somewhere in the world; (ii) may not offer online money – gaming, gambling or gambling services or similar services if a person in India; And (iii) may not have an investment or ownership of ownership in a person who deals with gambling or gambling services in India. To clarify, a bidder, including one of his group companies, which deals with activities/companies that are prohibited under the promotion and regulation of the Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to make an offer.
- Bieder, including one of her group companies, may not be directly or indirectly involved in the actions of crypto -trade or crypto -exchange or crypto -token or a similar matter of a similar nature.
- A bidder who works or deals with multiple brand/product categories, one of which falls under the blocked brand categories or forbidden brand categories, may not make an offer with regard to such blocked brand categories or prohibited brand categories. However, the bidder can make an offer with regard to another brand category that does not fall under the blocked brand categories or forbidden brand categories.
- Bidders are forbidden to submit bids through surrogate brands. Surrogate Branding refers to any attempt to indirectly submit a bid on behalf of a different entity or person through the use of another entity or person. This includes, but is not limited to the use of different names, brands, identity or logos.
- Blocked brand categories: The following brand categories are blocked because of the BCCI with existing sponsors within the aforementioned brand categories (“Blocked brand categories“):
- Athleisure and sportswear manufacturer;
- Banks, banking and financial services and non-bank financial companies;
- Non-alcoholic cold drinks;
- Fans, mixer sharpening and safety locks; And
- Insurance
Keep in mind that, not only the relevant existing sponsor of the BCCI in the aforementioned brand categories, except for the relevant brand categories, on the aforementioned brand categories.
- Forbidden brand categories: The following list of brand categories is not permitted under the IEOI (“Forbidden brand categories“):
- Alcohol products;
- Bet or gambling services;
- Cryptocurrency;
- Gaming money online or such activities prohibited under the promotion and regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025;
- Tobacco; And
- One that will probably insult public morality, such as, including but not limited to pornography.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcci.tv/articles/2025/news/55556254/board-of-control-for-cricket-in-india-announces-the-release-of-the-invitation-for-expression-of-interest-for-national-team-lead-sponsor-rights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
