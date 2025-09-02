



Warwickshire Country Cricket Club is a joint global company between the two professional cricket clubs and announces a new partnership with Lahore Qalandars, which demonstrates a shared dedication to develop a long -term strategic vision to grow cricket in Burmingham. Officially launched in the fall, the partnership includes the rollout of mutual useful companies for 2026 and thereafter, which will focus on talent and performance development by player and coach exchanges, academies and reconnaissance networks, community projects, support for cricket of grassroots and commercial opportunities. The partnership, announced by WCCC, follows the milestone acquisition for the club or Birmingham Phoenix together with partners, Knightthead LLP, last month [July 2025]. Abraham Khan, financial director of WCCC, noted that working with Lahore Qalandars is not only about cricket at the highest level, but is about creating opportunities that will further improve the growth of the game. By working together, we can free up the road for youth paths, financing and support for Grassroots Cricket Bolster, launch, LAMANCE community initiatives and shared source for development at all levels of the club. Our dedication to a cooperation approach comes from a shared conviction that Cricket can be a powerful force for positive change. This is a new chapter for the club and places WCCC and Lahore Qalandars at the forefront of a worldwide cricket partner, and I am delighted to see the impact that this will have for our fans, our cities and the future of the game. Sameen Rana, owner of Lahore Qalandars and COO, said that this collaboration with Warwickshire County Cricket Club is a milestone moment for Lahore Qalandars. Our philosophy has always been to think beyond boundaries, and this is a new step in that journey. Together we want to raise professional performance, unlock new ways to identify and cherish talent and use the power of cricket to inspire and connect our communities in Lahore and Birmingham. He added: this collaboration is not only about cricket, it is about building shared paths for players, coaches and fans, while expanding our global reach and creating new growth opportunities. We believe that this joint venture will establish a sustainable model that reinforces both clubs on and outside the field and, above all, leaves a lasting inheritance for the future of the game. The partnership was mediated by the British Pakistan Initiative [BPI] After an Academy tour to Lahore, organized by RAF Sabir, financial director for CFS, in March 2025, who created a cultural and sporting exchange that evolved into an extensive strategic alliance in the long term, now set to reform the cricket landscape in both Birmingham and Lahore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edgbaston.com/news/warwickshire-county-cricket-club-announces-global-partnership-with-lahore-qalandars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos