Krekels gambling tires only started after the Covid
There has been this floating sentiment that cricket will die without a sports gambling sponsorship (not at the head of the cricket network of Europe that cries all about it), but Steve Menary brings out the obvious fact in this debate; There were hardly any gambling sponsorship pre-covid. Even in Krekels short franchise era, gambling sponsorship are relatively new.
In other news, Giles Wilcock has a piece about how Syd Barnes returned from a 5-year career clusty (imposed by the amateurs who didn't like him) To force his way back to the English side – and the record books – at 34!
Match -updates: Overton skips the ashes, the hundred wants to challenge Wimbledon and a new NRR method.
-
The ash:
Pat Cummins has collected an injury, & Mitch Starc Retired from T20s.
Telegraph Will Macpherson of Jamie Overton during his break with red ball.
Manners-on-Krickets Neil Mantord on Engs & Sas view on franchise cricket.
Games Deivarayan Muthu of Jason Sangha on playing for Aus.
-
The Hundred:
Telegraph Nick Hoult With Vikram Banerjee on Wimbledon emulate.
Games Matt Roller on The players and fans fear for the future.
Games Falconry baynes on Five years of success for the women.
Cricins Bone trettell on Lessons from the oval invinces three level.
-
The Cricket Roundup:
Games Daya Sagar of Nitish Rana on his comeback of injuries.
Games Deivarayan Muthu of Vicky Ostwals U19-to-Ind ambitions.
The status has A team-per-team retention analysis for the SA20 auction.
The part-timers Nathan Johns on Irnes lack of communication with fans.
The Guardians Gary Naylor run on each other The one-day cup promotion.
Indian Express Venkata Krishna B Reports about Karnatakas experiment with A new NRR responsible for the remaining Wickets.
Must read essays: Crickets (relatively new) gambling problem, Syd Barnes 5-year-old career clusty and Aaron Finch about winning in Franchise Cricket.
-
Cricket flooded with gambling sponsorship after pandemic
Play the games Steve Menary digs in the figures to describe an interesting fact – Gambling sponsorship only took over cricket after the pandemicGood after most major tournaments were set up or planned.
-
Triumphant recall from Sydney Barnes
Old ebors Giles Wilcock Remembers the forced 5-year-old international (and province!) Gap in Syd Barnes Career Bang in the middle of his primeAnd how he forced his way back to the English team at the age of 34.
-
One ball can change the game in T20
The cricket -having Matt Roller chat to Aaron Finch about his franchise success, And why the IPL stands out.
-
Tires that bind
WISDENS Kit Harris writes about Nine objects from English history that represent and represent the nature of nine provincial parties.
Quick news: Record ladies toilet price, no tickets, & bccis new sponsoring hopes.
-
The winners of the World Cup ladies earns $ 13.88 millionAn almost 4x increase compared to 2022. New Indian Express Swaroop Swaminathan About how Tickets for the tournament are still not out, With less than a month to go.
-
BCCI focuses on a sponsorship of 452 crore ($ 51.3 million)What an increase of ~ 25% would be for their deal with Dream11.
A/V: Memory of the toilet from 2005.
-
An edition that marked a turning point
Never on the backfoots Neha Shetty & Ankit (@Outof22yards on X) continues their series over World Cups of Ladies; India was organized by South Africa and reached the last cement of their status as a challenger. And were thoroughly defeated by Australia, which confirmed their status as the dominant force. [Apple/Spotify]
That's it for today!
