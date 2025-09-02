Ranking 136 University Football Teams after week 1: Can LSU, Florida State Back -up Hot?

Do you want to share your predictions, analyzes or thoughts on Saturday Michigan-Oklahoma game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].

We have university football matches in the books, and it's time for some over reactions.

Let's start the week 2 edition of the Athletic 136 with some memories. This list will be volatile early in the season, with large risers and fallers when data starts to come. These rankings are my best attempt to arrange a combination of CV and performance. Teams that beat what I think a good team will see a big leap; Teams that lose to a team that I don't think is good will fall considerably.

For teams that have just put together an inferior group of 5 or football championship in week 1, this ranking does not matter. Your team can fall despite winning, but that is only because it was jumped by someone who actually played an opponent. It will take a few weeks before everyone plays a high -quality opponent. This is your disclaimer not to get angry with that.

The good news is that week 1 was loaded. We really looked at so many teams, especially near the top.

Welcome to the number 1 place, LSU, after a 17-10 victory at Clemson. I originally had the state Ohio here when the Buckeyes Texas defeated 14-7 in Columbus. I hit LSU on Saturday evening because the (LSU) Tigers dominated the second half and the box score to beat an experienced team on the way, while Ohio State beat a younger team at home. I had also arranged Clemson for Texas to start the year.

Does this mean that I think LSU is the best team in the country? I do know that LSU currently has the most impressive victory, and these rankings are about rewarding victories and close losses. It will look funky early in the season. It will adjust as the weeks continue.

That is your warning. Now let's go Athletic 136 in this week.

In most weeks, the state of Florida would have its own business for number 1 after the 31-17 victory against Alabama. The seminoles will have to settle for a jump from no. 49 to no. 3. Is it possible that Alabama is just not very good? Yes. And if the season takes place that way, this victory has less value when evaluating the Noles. Miamis 27-24 win against Notre Dame shifts the hurricanes to no. 4.

Texas, Clemson and Notre Dame do not fall far, countries on nrs. 5-7 because they all lost from fellow top-10 teams and the ball had a chance to bind at the end. Two of those losses also came on the road. I am not going to punish them for something else solid versions. Is playing Ohio State within one score on the road more impressive than beating a weaker group of 5 teams? I think so.

So yes, Penn State falls from number 1 to no. 8 because it played Nevada, while everyone above the Nittany Lions or beat top-10 teams. You will be rewarded in these rankings for big wins and close losses against top teams. Penn State has Fiu and Villanova the following, for a visit from Oregon after a free week, so the Nittany Lions will float around for a while until they play the first game of memorandum. The same applies to Georgia and Oregon. Relax and just give it some time.

Utah jumps from no. 18 to no. 11 after a 43-10 demolition of UCLA. The UTes converted 14 of their 16 third downs in a complete Beatdown. Do we know what UCLA is? No, but a dominant road victory on a Big Ten team currently has something for something.

South Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 24-11, but it was a mainly sloppy game full of mistakes of Tech errors from Virginia, so the GameCocks remain at number 12 but Jump Arizona State and Illinois. It is good to have freakish talents who can attract you to win.

Auburns 38-24 victory in Baylor jumps up the Tigers up from No. 30 to no. 15. Iowa State also goes to this group after a 2-0 starts, although the victory of week 0 against Kansas State took a hit when the Wildcats hardly escaped FCS North Dakota last weekend. Zuid-Florida is the new highest ranked group of 5 teams at number 20 after a 34-7 destruction of BOise State. The bulls do not get breaks, with Florida and Miami (Fla.) Then.

TCU goes to the top 25 after a demolition of North Carolina. Alabama falls all the way to No. 23 after the loss in Tallahassee. Coach Kalen Deboer now has four losses for non-stunned teams as at least a favorite of 14 points, and he has only been the head coach for 14 games. The tide now looks like a normal program.

Not much movement in this group because it didn't have much remarkable week 1 -games. Georgia Tech escaped with an ugly victory against Colorado, but the position of the yellow coats is more about the teams they have jumped. Tulane manacted Northwest-23-3 and slides to no. 33, giving the American conference the two best G5 teams.

Nebraska needed a late interception to keep Cincinnati, while the Huskers rise a few places to No. 37. Kansas State falls to No. 39 after the loss of the state of Iowa, followed by the narrow victory against North Dakota.

Colorado is Pat after the close loss of Georgia Tech. NC State also went where it was after he needed a late fourth stop to beat East Carolina. Boise State falls all the way to No. 54 for losing USF. I have not seen a Broncos team play in all facets in a long time. UTSA actually rises two places to No. 56 for playing well in a loss at Texas A&M, which hurry more than 200 meters.

UNLV is 2-0, but falls from No. 48 to no. 59 After a comeback from the fourth quarter against FCS Idaho State in week 0. Virginia Tech pushes a place up to no. 60 because despite the self-inflicted mistakes of the Hokies against South Carolina, their defense played very well. Cal jumps to No. 63 after handling the state of Oregon, and real first-year QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looks like a future star.

The state of Fresno is a maximum of no. 69 after following an ugly week 0 loss for Kansas with a 42-14 eruption victory against Georgia Southern. Rice makes a big leap from no. 127 to no. 71 thanks to a 14-12 victory against Louisiana, a favorite of the Sun Belt. East Carolina gets a few places to take NC State until the end.

North Carolina drops to no. 76 after that loss against TCU. See if it was a first-game learning experience, but the Tar Heels looked completely surpassed. Ohio glides up from No. 94 to 81 for a narrow loss at Rutgers. Northwestern slips 10 places down to no. 89 for his crooked loss in Tulane, and Wake Forest is to No. 94 after beating Kennesaw State with only one point. Stanford remains the lowest ranked power 4-school, up to no. 95 after the loss in Hawaii.

Central Michigans 16-14 victory in San Jose State moves the chippewas to No. 91 and the Spartans are falling more than 30 places to no. 96. Georgia Southerns Blowout loss at Fresno State drops the Eagles to no. 98.

Army tumbles more than 30 places to no. 105 after an overtime loss for Tarleton State, a top 10 FCS team. Utah State moves to No. 109 after beating Utep. UAB falls to No. 128 After a second half of comeback, the blazers helped to escape FCS Alabama State. Northern Hillinois drops to No. 126 to need a comeback of the fourth quarter to beat FCS Holy Cross.

Congratulations to the state. The Golden Flits, the only Windless Team of the Football Bowl subdivision last year, ended a 21-game Losing Streak with a 21-17 victory against FCS Merrimack. It is never nice to see how long some teams go on this ranking without a victory. They have been at the bottom of these rankings since the beginning of 2024. New at the bottom is Middle Tennessee, which lost 34-14 to FCS program Austin Pey, a team that went 4-8 last year.

