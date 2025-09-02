



Coco Gauff acknowledged the emotional toll she felt after her open loss for Naomi Osaka on Monday and told reporters that she was a bit apart for her team before she was allowing herself to take more of the positive points of her run on this year. Osaka defeated Gauff 3-6, 2-6 in Spoelweiden in the fourth round.





Coco Gauff leaves the court after an American open tennis match against Naomi Osaka on Monday. Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock I think trying to be more positive. After the game I was really disappointed, Gauff said. A little bit of my team. Then their perspectives and everything hear, it is absolutely many positive things. I think if I would keep the way I went in Cincinnati, I would have been the first round. So I think where my serve started from the start of the tournament to today was a big improvement. I feel that I just have to let everything work now. But yes, I knew it would be a difficult tournament for me. Did I feel that I had a lot of confidence after my last game? Of course. I think that was a major trust booster. So today I feel more disappointing, I think, then it might have lost in the first or second round. Gauff, who had started the tournament on shaky soil with her serve, played well, but still made 33 not -forced mistakes compared to Osakas 12.





Coco Gauff (US) responds during her match against Naomi Osaka (JPN) in the fourth round in Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 9 at the US Open Tennis Championship 2025 on Monday 1 September 2025 For the NY post The US Open 2025 is a roller coaster of emotions for Gauff, who played a strong version against no. 28 Magdalena Frech in the previous round and also broke in tears during her second round game against Donna Vekic before she finally defeated her. It was certainly not the level I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction I feel, and I think emotionally this week was, I think I just came in today, and I might be a bit empty. She forced me to earn every point there today, Gauff said. Osaka went ahead to play Karolna Muchov in the quarterfinals.

