



Next game: Lafayette 9/5/2025 | 3 pm September 5 (Fri) / 3:00 pm Lafayette History Charlotte, NC Longwood Field Hockey had a balanced attack on the Queens Royals in the first victory of the Lancers (1-1) of the season on Sunday afternoon. Another Lancer scored in each of the first three quarters to provide the team for a 3-1 win. Channy Johnson And Hailey Flick Both scored career-first goals, and Madison Wiley Maked her seventh career goal. How it happened: Less than a minute in the game, Madison Wiley Hammer the ball in the goal to give Longwood a 1-0 advantage. During the first quarter, both teams exchanged scoring opportunities. 34 seconds in the game: Madison Wiley Commits the score! #Gowood #Hoopaw pic.twitter.com/9pct8p1qd9 Longwood Field Hockey (@lancersfh) August 31, 2025 The Royals (0-1) had the majority of the second quarter of possession and earned four penalty corners in the 15-minute segment. Sophie Mooldijk Two saves made to keep queens scoreless. In the meantime, Longwood hit five minutes in the quarter. First -year Hailey Flick Scored from the top of the shooting circle for a 2-0 lead. Hailey Flick Scored her first career goal to extend the lead of Longwood to 2-0! #gowood #Hoopaw pic.twitter.com/c6akveunmz Longwood Field Hockey (@lancersfh) August 31, 2025 After the break, both teams traded scoring opportunities and moved back and forth through midfield. Longwood earned a penalty corner twelve minutes in the second half. Jane Ramsay it has inserted in, and Channy Johnson At a point-white reach, it flowed past the Queen's goalkeeper and extended the lead of Longwood to 3-0 that went to the fourth. The score will take place in the 3rd quarter! Channy Johnson Buries another goal in a corner! #Hoopaw #gowood pic.twitter.com/teqznfirc0 Longwood Field Hockey (@lancersfh) August 31, 2025 The lancers held their foot on the accelerator pedal in the fourth quarter and took several attempts to the cage. Queens, however, was the side that scored when Enya Kemp cut the lead to 3-1 with six minutes to go. The lancers, however, then ended the game to maintain the 3-1 victory. Mooldijk (1-1) won the victory and noted four Saves in her appearance. What they said: “It feels good to get the first victory of the season under our belts, especially on the road,” said Longwood head coach Miranda Rigg . “Queens is a good team and has given us a challenge today. I am happy that we are able to make adjustments to the competition on Friday and today in the circle.” Following: The Lancers return home and play Lafayette on 5 September at 3 p.m. #Gowood #hopopowe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2025/8/31/balanced-attack-keys-field-hockey-past-queens-3-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos