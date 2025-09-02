



On 1 September 2025, the ITTF Tribunal issued its surgical decision in which the appeal was rejected by the Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) and Mr Khalil Al-Monmannadi, and confirmed the outcome of the ITTF president elections of 27 May 2025, in which Mrs. Petra Srling was chosen. Since the QTTA and Mr. Al-Monmannadi have issued a statement that the ITTF tribunal decision has qualified as a procedural decision and suggested that only the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has the authority and independence to perform an extensive assessment of the case if the ITF wants to deliver the following: As the grounds will demonstrate, the ITTF tribunal decision is the result of an extensive legal process initiated when QTTA and Mr. Al-Mohannadi submitted their appeal on 17 June 2025, to cancel the result of the AGM election and that Mr Al-Mohannadi President of the ITTF is explained. During the past few months, the ITTF Tribunal Hearing Panel received extensive written submissions and supporting evidence from all parties. At the request of QTTA and Mr Al-Mohannadi, one of the submitted evidence was the official LUMI report on online votes, including the certified voice. The process culminated in a full hearing on August 28, 2025, which lasted approximately five hours. At the start of the hearing, all parties accepted the jurisdiction of the ITTF tribunal and confirmed the independence of the three-person hearing panel that was appointed to assess the case. The parties had the full opportunity to investigate and investigate Mr. Abdulla Al Mulla, chairman of the ITTF nominations committee, who was called Al-Mohannadi as a witness on behalf of QTTA and Mr. Al-Mohannadi. The parties were then allowed to do oral entries and at the end of the hearing confirmed that their rights to be heard were fully respected. At the end of the hearing, at the request of the ITTF and as provided for in Article 8.35.3 of the ITTF statutes, it was agreed that the ITTF Tribunal Hearing Panel would make his surgical decision on deliberation and give the motivated decision at a later stage separately. The substantive part of the operative part of the decision is as follows: Mr Khalil Al-Mohannadi's profession is rejected.

The profession of the Qatar Table Tennis Association is rejected.

The decision of the ITTF -annual general meeting of 27 May 2025 that Mrs. Petra Srling chooses when ITTF president is confirmed. According to Article 8.35.3 of the ITTF statutes, this decision is immediately enforceable when communicating the surgical part with the parties. The outcome of the ITTF presidential elections of 27 May 2025 has been confirmed. The decision of the ITTF Tribunal Hearing Panel can appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). As provided for in Article 8.37.4 of the ITTF statutes, [u]Nless ordered otherwise by CAS, the profession decides entirely in force and effect pending the determination of the profession. The full formulation of the ITTF tribunal decision is available here.

