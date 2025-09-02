



Australians made a little more than 16% of the ladies of the hundred this year, with 17 with out of 105. For comparison: there were two players from New -Zeeland and West India and four South Africans. The Aussies in particular dominated with the bat, good for four of the top 10 run scorers in the competition, including player of the Litchfield tournament at the helm with 292. She was closely followed 287 by former Australia Captain Meg Lanning – another who no longer plays for the national team. In total, Australians scored 2,495 points on an average of 25.45, while England qualified players (73 players, just shy of 70%) scored 3,995 at 15.85. If we look purely to top-six batters, the gap remains: Australians on average 26.62 and the English contingent 19.48. The visiting superstars also scored 11 fifties to the 15 of England, while Grace Harris, Carey and Litchfield had the highest strike rates, and four of the top five of six hitters were Australian. They were not so dominant with the ball, with the English Lauren Bell enjoying a fantastic tournament with 19 wickets, but were still good for 23% of all the wickets taken. This is another big reason why so many Australians are selected because of the enormous number of all -rounders they produce. Elly Perry, Ash Gardner, Sutherland, Jonassen, Carey – in addition to Marizanne Kapp and Hayley Matthews from other nationalities – will almost always deliver 20 balls or four overs, depending on the size and BAT in the top five. However, this means quite a few team players who almost make up for the figures in terms of batting in the lower order and not bowling. Perry, Gardner and Beth Moeney are also the leader of parties this year, but after the criticism after the tendons about a lack of follow -up planning before the end of the England – Heather Knight government was some improvement in this respect – for example, the hundred final, for example, found two English inland captains in Hollie Armitage and Georms. Charlie Dean also led well for London Spirit in the absence of Knight. It is traditionally difficult for non -healing domestic players to participate in the tournament, but this year there have been a glimpse of sparkle to suggest that the trend could change. Kira Cathli from London Spirit was only called as a replacement player for the injured knight, but she ended the tournament as the sixth highest Run scorer and the only non-international player in the top 10. Likewise, 18-year-old Davina Perrin foresaw the moment of the tournament with her stunning 42-ball century in the Eliminator, perhaps the best knock in the five years of the competition and a representation of dominance that was much larger than any other international player this year. But with increased investments and the enormously improved domestic structure of England now, it is vital that these moments are no longer considered a deviation.

