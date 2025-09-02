Sports
SEC Football week 1 power rankings: Texas tumbled, Alabama's humble
The Power Rankings of Week 1 SEC is here, and we already have an early commotion of our first ranking with Texas that falls from the top. When the Longhorns are ready for Primetime, they are clearly not ready for afternoon. In the meantime, they are just difficult times in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama looked down on losses down Florida State. And is it time to take LSU more seriously? Clemson thinks so. Read on!
1. Georgia (1-0)
Last week: 2
This week: vs. Austin Pey
What to know: This feels like a bit A temporary indicationBut Texas could not hold the place either.
2. LSU (1-0)
Last week: 3
This week: vs. Louisiana Tech
What to know: With a big win over Clemson, Brian Kelly wins his First season opener at LSU. In his fourth season as a coach there. Don't feel so bad, Alabama.
3. Texas (0-1)
Last week: 1
This week: vs. San Jose State
What to know: Are we 100% sure that Arch Manning has not been adopted?
4. South Carolina (1-0)
Last week: 5
This week: vs. South Carolina State
What to know: GameCocks 24, Hokies 11. If Virginia Tech had to lose his opener, it was at least for a ball.
5. Tennessee (1-0)
Last week: 6
This week: vs. East Tennessee State
What to know: Joey Aguilar threw Three touchdown -passes In his ut debut, and nobody could pronounce Iamaleava well.
Last week: 7
This week: in Kentucky
What to know: Bold upset Pick Lane Kiffin loses his color before Ole Miss loses a match.
7. Florida (1-0)
Last week: 8
This week: vs. South -Florida
What to know: The Gators Paid Long Island University $ 525,000 For a 55-0 win. Almost 10 grand per point.
8. Alabama (0-1)
Last week: 4
This week: vs. Louisiana Monroe
What to know: For Balen Deboer we can only offer a shameless theft of a nice text of the Drive-by Truckers' Patterson Hood: “I will even get through it these days.”
9. Auburn (1-0)
Last week: 12
This week: Ball State
What to know: Hugh Freeze won. Gus Malzahn won. Even Bryan Harsin won. It is the Auburn Buyout Trifecta.
10 .hosa (1-0)
Last week: 9
This week: vs. Michigan
What to know: Sherrone Moore van de Wolverines will coach against the SoonersBut he was suspended next week for the UM match against Central Michigan. Sounds a lot like how players' suspenses go.
11. Texas A&M (1-0)
Last week: 10
This week: vs. Utah State
What to know: When the state of Utah comes to the city, two -thirds of all aggies will be in the FBS in College Station.
12. Arkansas (1-0)
Last week: 11
This week: Arkansas State
What to know: That was Alabama A&M that Arkansas defeated on August 30, but they would also have defeated Alabama.
13. Missouri (1-0)
Last week: 13
This week: vs. Kansas
What to know: The Tigers can be a lot better than the 13th, but 61-6 wins on the Loves Central Arkansas Don't tell us that.
14. Vanderbilt (1-0)
Last week: 14
This week: at Virginia Tech
What to know: Diego Pavia is back to Verwas some dreamsAnd not that of Vanderbilt.
15. Kentucky (1-0)
Last week: 15
This week: vs. Ole Miss
What to know: A total of 28 points were scored in the fourth quarter of the 24-16 victory of the UK at Toledo, but after three-quarters no one was awake to see them.
16. Mississippi State (1-0)
Last week: 16
This week: vs. Arizona State
What to know: Win this next, and The Bulldogs Go out of the basement.
Tuscaloosa news columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Real it at [email protected]. Follow X.com @Chasegoodbread.
