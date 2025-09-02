Autumn Tennis scheme Unveiled – Utsa Athletics

SAN ANTONIO On Tuesday, head UTSA mens tennis coachSasha Gozun officially released the 2025 fall schedule, with the Roadrunners scheduled to compete in 11 events across the campaign.

UTSA will kick-start the fall on the campus of Baylor, where theyll play at the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic from Sept. 12-14. Concurrently, theyll visit Corpus Christi for the Islander Open on Sept. 12-14.

The ITA Mens All-American Championships will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Sept. 20-28, and shortly after, the Runners will head to North Carolina for the M15 Winston Salem Futures on Sept. 29.

UTSA will open in October, competing in the U.S. College Cup Invitational on Oct. 3-5. ITA Texas Regionals will follow in College Station, Texas, spanning Oct. 15-19, and the American Conference Individual Championships will take place from Oct. 23-25 in Tulsa.

UTSA will then take on the M25 Harlingen Futures on Oct. 27, before making the trek to Dallas for the SMU Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge on Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

Rounding things out, ITA Sectionals are slated for Nov. 6-9 in Michigan, ahead of the M25 Austin Futures on Nov. 17.

