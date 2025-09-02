Sports
Field Hockey Outlook: Writing their own story in 2025
Ithaca, NY -After missing the Ivy League tournament in 2024, the Cornell Field -Hockey team enters into a new campaign that has been again focused and renewed. The team has embraced a mantra of “control what we can control”, aimed at internal unity in the midst of challenges outside of season. Inspired by lessons from the book Legacy: What the All Blacks can teach us about the life of life by James Kerr, head coach Andy Smith's Big Red Team is the first to fully consist of his own recruits.
“We are going to write our own inheritance, and we're going to have fun to do it together,” said Smith. “They have an empty sheet of paper and they can honestly write what story they want this fall. We will quickly move forward, get back, and in the faces of people. Hopefully we will be annoying.”
Keepers
Letterwinners return (2):Jane McNally” Tayla Williams
Senior Jane McNally and second -year -old Tayla Williams Enter the autumn competition without starting experience, but with reputation as an excellent shot stoppers. Both are able to make athletic rescues, and the player who turns out to be the most consistent will probably earn the kink. McNally has played in five career matches, while Williams will make her collegial debut in her first performance.
Defenders
Letterwinners return (2): Sarah Brandt” Georgia Kelly
Newcomers (3):Sophia Grimm” Amanda Park” Chloe West
Defensively, the Big Red seem to be stronger than a year ago. Veterans Georgia KellyAnd Sarah Brandt Return, accompanied by Elite First -yearSophia Grimm” Amanda Park And Chloe West. The defensive core of midfield is reinforced by Chilean national team member Colo Infante. Both Julia Ramsey And Jenna Villeneuve It is expected to split time in the back, as well as their midfield slots.
Midfielders
Letterwinners return (8):Annabel Cheveley” Learn Coleman” Delaney Keegan” Grace Leahy” Vivienne Mueller” Emma Poplyk” Julia Ramsey” Jenna Villeneuve
Newcomers (4):Emmy Horner” Infant” Shea larche” Clara Rogers
The Big Red will emphasize a selfless, team -oriented approach, with goals that come everywhere in the line – not just the attacking wings. Midfield is built to influence both ends of the field. A good example of that philosophy is senior captain Grace Leahywho is in the heart of the midfield of Cornell. Shifted in a deeper central role, her earlier target score success will not be her only focus – spreading play and anchoring midfield will be her mission.
Veterans such as Emma Poplyk” Ashley Plang” Vivienne Mueller And Jenna Villeneuve Bring experience, consistency and calmness under pressure. The return of Learn Coleman To the line -up after missing the 2024 campaign will also be a huge increase. She will become a member of Junior Julia Ramsey To slip into the back to stabilize the defense and at the same time to be able to go to a scoring punch. Letterwinners Annabel Cheveley” Delaney Keegan are all proven players. First -year Infant” Clara Rogers” Emmy Horner And Shea larche Complete the recurring core with energy and dynamic spark, and there is an anticipation of immediate contributions.
Ahead
Letterwinners return (4):A käding, Ashley Plang” Olivia Weir” Blake Wilks
Newcomers (1):She kaplan
In the spring, Cornell scored 19 goals in two games and showed that it is back on track. The offensive group of 2025 projects are deep, adaptable and resilient. Without trusting a single scorer, the power of the team will be the collective versatility. The group ready to produce dynamic, serious and with creative flair. Returners Uma Kaeding, assistant -captain Ashley Plang” Blake Wilks And Olivia Weir Headline A forward group strengthened by newcomer She kaplan – All can find the back of the net.
Plan Outlook
The 2025 schedule is Woningzwaar, designed to show the facilities of the program, including the long -awaited new field that is expected to be ready for competition during the upcoming Lei.
“The new field, when it is ready, changes everything for this program,” said Smith. “It gives us a state-of-the-art house. It will help us to recruit at a higher level, it will give our current players the facilities they deserve, and it will put us in line with the very best in the Ivy League and the country. As soon as it is open, it will be a game caner.”
Together with a challenging Ivy League schedule with nationally arranged Princeton and Harvard, the defense of NCAA champion North Carolina Ithaca will visit on October 19. This emphasizes a non-conference lei that also includes matches against top 10 enemy Ualbany and others.
