Utsa Womens Tennis announces 2025 autumn schedule – Utsa Athletics

SAN ANTONIO UTSA Womens Tennis announces 2025 fall season schedule at TIME on Friday, Aug. 19. Under the leadership of newly extended head coach Ki Kroll the Roadrunners are set to compete in eight competitions during the fall season.

The Roadrunners will kick off the season competing in the Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 12-14. The week after, UTSA will head to Houston, Texas, to compete in the Rice Invitational on Friday, Sept. 19-21.

On Saturday, Sept. 20-28, the Roadrunners will compete in their lone out-of-state event in Cary, N.C., at the 2025 Womens All-American Championships. UTSA will then head to Abilene, Texas, to play in the Wildcat Invite starting Friday, September 26-28.

On Thursday, Oct. 9-13, the Roadrunners will play in their first tournament in October at the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Ten days later, UTSA will compete in The American Individual Championships, Friday, Oct. 23-26, in Tulsa, Okla.

To kick off the month of November, UTSA will compete in the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 1-2. Closing out the fall slate, UTSA will head to Waco, Texas to play in the H-E-B Invitational on Friday, Nov. 7-9.

