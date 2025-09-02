



Milan (AP) Inter Milan has a versatile defender Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City, who are …

Milan (AP) Inter Milan Has undergone versatile defender Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City and is looking to strengthen his backline after a 2-1 loss for Udinese in Series A On the weekend. Intersee defensive weaknesses were also exposed in the humiliation 5-0 Route of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last season. Inter announced the move on Tuesday and said that the deal contains an option for a permanent signature, which will be an obligation if certain conditions are met. The 30-year-old Akanji was a favorite of Pep Guardiolas when City won a Treble in 2023, but was part of a cleaning up because the English club recently recruited younger players. Akanji is usually a center back, but the international of Switzerland can also play on both fullback positions. Akanji appeared 136 performances in three years before City, scored five goals and helps City to two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, a community shield, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a club world cup. He also made 71 performances for his national team and was appointed as the tournament team when Switzerland reached the quarterfinals of last year's European Championship. Although Akanji will also be remembered Not converting the decisive kick In a loss of fine shootout for England at Euro 2024. Inters 37-year-old center back Francesco Acerbi struggled in the loss for Udinese on Sunday and stood in the center of controversy when he A call for Italys Squad rejected In May. ___ AP -Football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/sports/2025/09/inter-signs-akanji-on-loan-from-manchester-city-to-tackle-defensive-issues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

