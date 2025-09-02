Jordon Hudson supports Bill Belichick at UNC Football Game

Have to know Jordon Hudson appeared at Bill Belichick's University of North Carolina on Chapel Hill Coaching Debut on Monday 1 September

Hudson sat next to Randy Moss during the big competition

UNC Chapel Hill will compete against UNC Charlotte Next on September 6

Bill Belichick had his biggest cheerleader at the hand when he started his first season as a main football coach at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

While the football team took on the Texas Christian University on 1 September on 1 September, Belichick, 73, had the support of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24. The parade queen was seen in a box during the game opposite the former NFL -star Randy Moss in the stands on Monday 1 September.

In the run -up to the season, Hudson has shown her support to Belichick in other ways.

Days before the kick -off of the football season, Hudson enthusiastically posted the announcement of Belichicks that the UNC football team would be seen in a new Hulu docseries. She also documented the news by posting A picture of itself On the field with Belichick, a snake skin tar with the hiel blue jacket and blowing a kiss over her shoulder.

Tagging @everwonder.studio @hulu @disneyplus In the caption, the post also contained audio from Taylor Swifts watching what you have made me, a possible nod to rumors that Its reported requirements led HBO to delete an UNC-oriented season of the docuseries Tinkle.

In April 2025 she accompanied Belichick on the field while attending a practice as a pro event at the school. When she did not get around with the former general manager of New England Patriots, Hudson consulted civil servants and photographers who were close to the field.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the 14th annual NFL.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty



A month later it was reported that Hudson was banned from UNC football facilities; However, UNC denied those claims later. In a statement obtained by people, UNC said that there have been “false reports about the role of Jordon Hudson.”

“Although Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the university or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome at Carolina's football facilities, the explanation continued.

They also stated that Hudson will continue to function as a publicist for Belichick. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to the personal brand of coach Belichicks outside his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the university.

Months later, several football players spoke about the relationship between Belichick and Hudsons and noted that they did not see his girlfriend as a distraction for the team.

Bill Belichick during his time as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Maddie Meyer/Getty



Spend against ESPN On ACC Media Day on July 24, Quarterback Gio Lopez and recipient Jordan Shipp said they fully support their head coach and have no problem with his personal relationship.

Social media can promote a story, but that was not a distraction for us at all, Shipp said, adding to it, there was never a problem, like people who said she ran. ”

The recipient said he “never really” Hudson “in the building” at UNC. That was never a problem.

Lopez told the outlet that the players see much more from Hudson online instead of on campus. “I log in my phone and see something about Coach Belichick, so it is of course different, but you would never think about him. He is a normal guy, a normal coach. That's how he wears himself. He is very handsome, no worries about the spotlights. He just does his job.”

After the UNCS match against TCU on 1 September, they are planned to compete against the University of North Carolina in Charlotte in Charlotte, NC on Saturday 6 September.