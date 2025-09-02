



The US Open 2025 started on Sunday 24 August on the Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center In Queens, Ny. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka entered tennis tournament this year as the defending champion of their singles titles of 2024. But they have a lot of star power to cherish on the field. Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic compete on the men's side. Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka go to court on the ladies. The US Open is broadcast on ESPN and Also Streaming on ESPN+. Here is everything you need to know about coordinating at the tennis tournament, plus the full temporary and streaming schedule. Advertisement How to look open the US: Data: August 24 – September 7 Location: Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Canal, ESPN Deportes Streaming: ESPN (formerly ESPN+) When is the US open? The US Open tournament of 2025 starts seriously on Sunday, August 24. The ladies tennis tournament runs until Saturday 6 September. The Mens tournament runs until Sunday 7 September. 2025 US Open Channel: The majority of the American open tennis tournament is broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. Select competitions, including the final of Men's Singles, is broadcast on ABC. If you don't have a cable, you can stream all action on each court via ESPN's newly expanded and renamed streaming platform, previously known as ESPN+. In the diagram below, the ESPN+streaming platform continued to call ESPNs for clarity about Where Exactly you can catch selected agreements. Advertisement How to look the 2025 US open without cable: The new streaming service from ESPN is divided into two levels: the ESPN Unlimited package and the ESPN Select package. For $ 29.99, the ESPN Unlimited package includes access to all linear networks of ESPN: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Sec, AccN, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, Plus access to ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+ and accnx. That means that fans get more than 47,000 live events every year, on-demand repetitions, original programming and more. At the moment, for a limited time, you can bundle ESPN unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu and pay $ 29.99/month for 12 months, which is the same as getting free for a year! Even if you are a current subscriber to Disney+, Hulu or even the bundle, you can still upgrade to this great deal. Not interested in a bundle? ESPN Select (the service previously known as ESPN+) is still an option, and it seems that all US Open Action will stream on ESPN this year. For $ 11.99/month you can coordinate and gain exclusive access to events such as selected NCAA -football matches, F1 driver cams, simulcasts from certain sports broadcast on other channels and PPV access to UFC fights. From $ 11.99/month at ESPN DirectV currently offers its choice layer (usually $ 108+/month with costs) for only $ 83 (after reimbursements) for your first month. DirectV's Choice Tier gives you access to all the usual sports suspects: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, Plus many regional sports networks (if you want to prevent the RSN fees, the entertainment levels has many of the same channels, although it has no tennis canal). Whatever package you choose, you will receive the new unlimited streaming package from ESPN Free and unlimited Cloud DVR storage! If you add a Gemini Start device for $ 10/month, you can also have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle throw in for free. The best part is that you can try this out for five days for free. So if you are interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for the US Open, but is not ready to bind, we recommend starting with DirectV. Try for free on DirectV How to look open for less: Although you have access to ESPN to see the US Open open in the US, the coverage of the tournament is broadcast for free in Australia (9 -NOW) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). If you are currently in the US, you can access free US Open Livestream covering using a VPN. ExpressVPN offers the internet without borders, which means that you can tune into Australian or new -Zeelandse US Open Livestreams this month. All you have to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand and then the free US Open Livestreams for 9 -NOW or TVNZ+. ExpressVPNS added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first VPN Best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for the 12 -month subscription of 12 months. Moreover, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you are nervous about trying a VPN. From $ 4.99/month at ExpressVPN 2025 US Open TV scheme: Always east Tuesday 2 September Tennis Channel Live At the US Open: 9-11 AM (Tennis Channel) Quarterfinals for men and women: 11.30 am to 5.30 pm (ESPN) Sports Center on the US Open: 18-7 hours (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: quarterfinals: 19-11 hours (ESPN) Advertisement Quarterfinals for men and women: 12.00-17.00, 19-11 hours (ESPN Deportes) Louis Armstrong and Outer Courts: 11.00-11 hours (ESPN+) Wednesday 3 September Tennis Channel Live At the US Open: 9-11 AM (Tennis Channel) Quarterfinals for men and women: 11.30 am to 5.30 pm (ESPN) Sports Center on the US Open: 18-7 hours (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: quarterfinals: 19-11 hours (ESPN) Quarterfinals for men and women: 12.00-17.00, 19-11 hours (ESPN Deportes) Louis Armstrong and Outer Courts: 11.00-11 hours (ESPN+) Thursday 4 September Ladies Singles semi-finals: 19-11 hours (ESPN / ESPN Deportes) Louis Armstrong and Outer Courts: 12-11 pm (ESPN+) Advertisement Friday 5 September Women's Doubles Championship: 12-2 hours (ESPN2) Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3-6 hours (ESPN / ESPN DEPORTES) Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 19-10 hours (ESPN / ESPN Deportes) Louis Armstrong and Outer Courts: 12-11 pm (ESPN+) Saturday 6 September Men's Doubles Championship: 12-22 hours (ESPN+) Final Preview Show for Women: 3:30 am (ESPN Deportes) Ladies Singles Championship: 16-7 hours (ESPN / ESPN Deportes) Tennis Channel Live At the US Open: 7/19 hour (Tennis Canal) Outer Courts: 12-11 pm (ESPN+) Sunday September 7 Final Preview show for men: 13-2 hours (ABC) Final Preview show for men: 1: 30-2 hours (ESPN Deportes) Advertisement Men's Singles Championship: 2-5: 30 pm (ABC / ESPN Deportes) Tennis Channel Live At the US Open: 7/19 hour (Tennis Canal) Singles Final (Encore): 8: 30-11: 30 pm (ESPN2) 2025 US Open Mens -Seeds and first round competitions: Jannik Sinner vs. White Copriva Carlos Alcaraz vs. Reilly Opelka Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Taylor Fritz vs. Emilio Nava Jack Draper vs. TBD (qualification) Ben Shelton vs. TBD (qualification) Novak Djokovic vs. Learner Shadow Alex de Minauraur vs. Christopher O'Connell Karen Khachahanov vs. Nishesh Basasaredy Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpeshi Pericard Holger Rune vs. Botic van de Zandschulp Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi Tommy Paul vs. Elmer Moller Andrey Rublev vs. TBD (qualification) Jakub Pensik vs. Nicolas Jarry Frances Tiafoe vs. Yoshoshito Nishioka Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alexander Shevchenko Francisco Cerundolo vs. Matteo Arnaldi Jiri Lehecka vs. Borna Coric Tomas Machac vs. Luca Nardi Ugo Humbert vs. Adam Walton Aleksandr Bublik vs. Marin Cilic Flavio Cobolli vs. TBD (qualification) Felix Auger-Aliasassime vs. TBD (qualification) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexandre Muller Denis Shapooovalov vs. Marton Fucsovich Alex Michelsen vs. Francisco Comesana Tallon Griekspoor vs. Adrian Mannarino Brandon Nakashima vs. TBD (qualification) Gabriel Dialllo vs. Damir Dzumhur Luciano Darderi vs. Rinky Hijikata 2025 US Open Womens Seeds and first round competitions: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Rebeka Masarova Iga Swiatek vs. Emiliana Arango Coco Gauff vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Jessica Pegula vs. Mayar Sherif Mirra Andreeva vs. Alyicia Parks Madison Keys vs. Renata Zarazua Jasmine Paolini vs. TBD (qualification) Amanda Anisimova vs. Kimberly Birrell Elena Rybakina vs. Juliet Emma Navarro vs. Yafan Wang Karolina Muchova vs. Venus Williams Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anastasia Sevastova Clara Tauson vs. Alexandra Eala Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena-Gabriela Russian Belinda Bencic vs. TBD (qualification) Ludmila Samsonova vs. YUE YUAN Beatriz Haddad Mai vs. Sonay Kartal Elise Mertens vs. Alyssa Ahn Dianon vs. Laura Siegemund Linda Noskova vs. TBD (qualification) Victoria Mboko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Naomi Osaka vs. Greet Memories Veronika Kudermetova vs. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz Jelena Ostapenko vs. TBD (qualification) Sofia Ken's vs. Ashlyn Krueger Marta Kostyuk vs. Katie Boulter Magdalena Frech vs. Talia Gibson Anna Kalinskaya vs. Clervie Ngounoue Dayana Yastremska vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Leylah Fernandez vs. TBD (qualification) McCartney Kessler vs. Magda Lintette More ways to see the US open:

