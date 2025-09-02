



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team after the recording of Dream11 because of the government's prohibition on real money gaming. The board has explicitly prohibited companies involved in real money gaming and cryptocurrency of participation in the bidding process, which comes after the recent closure of Dream11 of its real money games after the implementation of the 'Promotion and regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025'.Dream11 and My11Circle were an important contribution to the Indian cricket and jointly made around RS 1,000 crore through title sponsorship of both the national team and the Indian Premier League. Indias Gaming Revolution: New law changes everything In the press release, the BCCI has established clear guidelines for potential bidders: “Bieder, including one of its group companies: (i) may not be involved in online money gaming, gambling or gambling services or similar services in India or somewhere in the world; (II) may not give money online, gambling services in India.”The board has founded on 12 September as the deadline for the purchase of the IEOI, with bidding document entry on 16 September.The BCCI further clarified: “To clarify, a bidder, including one of his group companies, which deals with activities/companies that are prohibited under the promotion and regulation of the Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not allowed to make an offer.”The board has also excluded companies that deal with tobacco, alcohol and content that could “insult public morality” of the bidding process.Various brand categories are blocked because of existing BCCI sponsorship, including manufacturers of Athleisure and sportswear, bank and financial services, non-alcoholic cold drinks, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance.Current BCCI partners in these categories include Adidas, Campa Cola, IDFC First Bank and SBI Life.The board has specifically tackled several brand activities: “Bidder who works or is involved in multiple brand/product categories, one of which falls under the blocked brand categories or forbidden brand categories, may not submit a bid regarding such blocked brand categories or forbidden brand categories.”The BCCI has also forbidden a surrogate fire: “Bidders are forbidden to submit bids through surrogate brands. Surrogate branding refers to any attempt to indirectly submit a bid on behalf of another entity or person by using another entity or person. This includes, but is not limited to the use of different names, identity or logo's.”Financial suitability criteria require bidders to have an average turnover or net value of at least RS 300 Crore in the past three years.The BCCI maintains the right to change or cancel the IEOI process at any stage without explanation.Dream11 had previously secured the rights for USD 44 million (RS 358 Crore) before 2023-2026, but left early with about a year.A senior BCCI officer who spoke anonymously against PTI explained: “The BCCI fully understands one of the condition of our sponsor partner

