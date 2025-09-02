Sports
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Us Open Tennis Free Stream: Time, TV Channel, Where To Watch
Carlos Alcaraz seems to take another step in the direction of his second US Open Tennis title and his sixth career Grand Slam with a Tuesday quarterfinals against no. 20 Jiri Lehecka. The competition is planned to start at 1 p.m. TV -coverage on ESPN And Streaming on-demand.
- How to look: Live streams from the Alcaraz vs. Lehecka Match are available on ESPN with live stream offers from FUBOTV (free test)” DirectV (free test)and Slingtv (low intro speed).
- All open competitions will stream live on ESPN+That is now ESPNS Select Plan for $ 11.99 per month.
- ESPN Unlimited is a new, independent package with all ESPNS sports channels together with ESPN+ (ESPN Select). ESPN Unlimited can be bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu for $ 29.99 per month for a limited time.
Alcaraz hopes to stay on a collision course for a rematch with no. 1 seed Jannik Sinner in the US Open -final after the two played in both the French Open and Wimbledon Mens Finals. Sinner won their last meeting in Wimbledon, who had lost Alcaraz ever in a Grand Slam final. He has rolled his first four opponents at the US Open without losing a set, the most recently Arthur Rinder Knech (7-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the fourth round.
#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #20 Jiri Lehecka
US Open Tennis Championships 2025
Quarter -final match at a glance
- When: Tuesday 2 September at 1 p.m.
- Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, NY
- TV channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live streams: FUBOTV (free test) | DirectV (free test) | Sling (low intro speed) | ESPN Unlimited ($ 29.99/mo.) | ESPN+ ($ 11.99/mo.)
Lehecka is on a short list of players in the world with victories over Alcaraz, which he reached in the quarterfinals on February Qatar ExxonMobil Open (6-3, 3-6, 6-4). Alcaraz returned the favor in the final at the HSBC championships in June and achieved a tightly disputed victory this season (7-5, 6-7, 6-2) for one of his six tournament titles. Lehecka has such a victory this season, but is already claiming a career -high in the season's win ($ 1,796,993).
US Open Tennis 2025: Live streaming options
- DirectV (free test) – Has the longest free trial period in streaming with five days to try before you buy; First month after the free trial costs, $ 59.99 costs.
- FUBOTV (free test) – Excellent viewer experience with a huge library with live sports; The length of the free trial version varies; The monthly rate after the process starts at $ 59.99.
- Slingtv (low intro speed) – The first month of the half price is perfect for people on the market for 1+ month TV; Monthly plans start at $ 45.99 after the introductory offer.
- ESPN+ ($ 11.99/mo.) – Best self -employed in the industry for delivering live college, professional and international sports.
Alcaraz and Lehecka are set for a 1 pm and start on ESPN. Live streams are available from FUBOTV (free test)“DirectV (free test) And Slingtv (free test).
If you buy a product or register for an account via a link on our site, we can receive a fee. By using this site, you agree with our User agreement And agree that your clicks, interactions and personal information can be collected, recorded and/or stored by us and social media and other third -party partners in accordance with our Privacy policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/tv/2025/09/carlos-alcaraz-vs-jiri-lehecka-us-open-tennis-free-stream-time-tv-channel-where-to-watch.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TPS rate drops will benefit ordinary humans, farmers, MPMs: PM Modi welcomes reforms
- Van Boening is undefeated to claim $ 20k -authorized, 52nd annual Texas open from Skinny Bobs – News – News
- ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.
- Preview: Field Hockey returns to action Friday, Sunday
- A deadly earthquake was appointed in Afghanistan
- Prabowo joins Xi Jinping, Putin during the largest military parade in China
- American polls, notes from President Donald Trump
- Long -term British government borrowing costs are 27 years high, a fresh blow | Money News
- Drake place $ 300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win us
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska