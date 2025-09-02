AP College Football Week 1 Poll response What is the next top 25 teams

College Football returned in a large way in week 1.

The two controversial matchups found their invoicing. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defense completely finished the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and ruined the start of the bend era. Texas turned the ball four times on Downs and Manning had an interception. The Longhorns are the sixth AP in front no. 1 that loses the season opener and the first since 1990.

The biggest upset of the day came when the non -hunted seminoles in Florida de no. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide turned off. The Noles, who came from a 2-10 season, dominated the tide and hurried for 230 yards while they held Bama on the ground, their least since 1975.

Always east

Previous rank: 3

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Texas 14-7

Stat to know: Julian Sayin from Ohio State is the first QB to win his first university start to an AP No. 1 team since Jim Harbaugh did this for Michigan against Miami in 1984.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Grambling, 3.30 pm, BTN

Previous rank: 2

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Nevada defeated 46-11

Stat to know: Nicholas Singleton has rushed for a touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is bound by the second longest series of the past 20 years.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Florida International, 12.00, BTN

Previous rank: 9

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Clemson 17-10

Stat to know: LSU won a season opener against a team ranked in the AP Top Five for only the second time in history. The first came in 2011 about number 3 Oregon.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 PM, ESPN+

Previous rank: 5

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Marshall 45-7

Stat to know: Gunner Stockton was 14-of-24 for 190 yards and two scores. He ran 73 Yards for two more touchdowns. He is the first Georgia player who has two passing and two hasty scores in a season opener in the last 80 years.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Austin Peay, 3.30 pm, ESPN+

Previous rank: 10

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Notre Dame 27-24

Stat to know: Sunday's victory was Miami's seventh Straight Home victory against Notre Dame, bound for the longest series in the poll era.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7 pm, ESPN+

Previous rank: 7

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Montana State 59-13 defeated

Stat to know: Oregon had 12 different players with a hurry and 10 players with a reception.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 3.30 pm, CBS

Previous rank: 1

2025 Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost from the state of Ohio 14-7

Stat to know: Texas is the sixth preseason AP No. 1 team that loses its season opener, and the first since 1990. Although the other five teams all recovered to have good seasons (each won at least nine competitions), nobody won the national title.

What is the following: Saturday vs. San Jose State, afternoon, ABC

Previous rank: 4

2025 Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost from LSU 17-10

Stat to know: Clemson scored 10 or fewer points in four of the last five season openers.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Troy, 3.30 pm, ACC -Network

Previous rank: 6

2025 Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost from Miami 27-24

Stat to know: Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive games on the road against Miami.

What is the following: September 13 vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 PM, NBC

Previous rank: 13

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 24-11

Stat to know: Shane Beamer is 4-1 in season openers with South Carolina.

What is the following: Saturday vs. South Carolina State, 7 pm, ESPN+

Previous rank: 12

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Western Illinois 52-3

Stat to know: The 49-point victory of Illinois is the second largest winning margin in a season opener in the AP Poll era behind a 73-point victory in 1944.

What is the following: Saturday in Duke, afternoon, ESPN

Previous rank: 11

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Noord-Arsona 38-19

Stat to know: In the season opener, Sam Leavitt became the second Arizona State player with two passing touchdowns and two hasty touchdowns in a competition in the last 30 seasons.

What is the following: Saturday in Mississippi State, 7:30 PM, ESPN2

Previous rank: 15

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Long Island University 55-0

Stat to know: Florida kept Liu up to 86 meters. It is the least that the Gators have allowed since he gave only 53 to Noord -Texas in 2016.

What is the following: Saturday vs. South -Florida, 4.15 pm, SEC -NETWERK

Previous rank: Nr

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Alabama 31-17

Stat to know: Florida State became the first team since the AP survey of the pre-season A season opener began to win versus an AP-top-10 opponent after a season of 10 loss.

What is the following: Saturday vs. East Texas A&M, afternoon, ACCN

Previous rank: 14

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated New Mexico 34-17

Stat to know: Freshman QB Bryce Underwood is the third Michigan player with 250 or more passing yards in a team debut since 2000 and joined Jake Rudock (2015) and John Navarre (2000).

What is the following: Saturday in Oklahoma, 7:30 PM, ABC

Previous rank: 22

2025 Record: 2-0

Week 1 result: Kansas State 24-21 (week 0); Beat South Dakota 55-7 (week 1)

Stat to know: Iowa State has now won Pharmageddon for three consecutive time. It is the longest series of the cyclones in the series since winning five in a row from 1985 to 1989.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Iowa, afternoon, Fox

Previous rank: 16

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated East Texas A&M 42-13

Stat to know: Smu became the first FBS team with several pick-sixes in a season opener, because USC had three versus rice in 2022.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Baylor, afternoon, CW Network

Previous rank: 18

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Illinois State 35-3

Stat to know: John Mate's 392 passing yards were the most by a player who made his debut in Ou history.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Michigan, 7:30 PM, ABC

Previous rank: 19

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Utsa beat 42-24

Stat to know: KC Concepcion is the first aggies player with a puntress and score since 2017.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Utah State, 12:45 pm, SEC Network

Previous rank: 21

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Georgia State 63-7

Stat to know: Ole Miss is the first team in SEC history to score 60 or more points in three consecutive season openers.

What is the following: Saturday in Kentucky, 3.30 pm, ABC

Previous rank: 8

2025 Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost from the state of Florida 31-17

Stat to know: This was Alabama's first seasonal loss since 2001. The 23-game extraction streak of the tide in openers was the second longest in the FBS behind the 26 of Ohio State. The loss also broke the 54-game extraction streak from Alabama against non-conference opponents. The last such loss was against Ul Monroe in 2007.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Ul Monroe, 7:45 PM, SEC Network

Previous rank: 24

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Syracuse 45-26

Stat to know: New Vols Qb Joey Aguilar had 247 passing yards and three scores. Tennessee has now had a starting QB -Touchdowns in the season opener in successive seasons.

What is the following: Saturday vs. East Tennessee State, 3.30 pm, ESPN+

Previous rank: 20

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Old Dominion 27-14

Stat to know: Indiana has now been 12-0 against non-open opponents since Curt Cignetti took over the program.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Kennesaw State, 12.00, FS1

Previous rank: 23

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-7

Stat to know: The 60-point victory of Texas Tech was the biggest margin in a season opener since 1927.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Kent State, afternoon, tnt

Previous rank: Nr

2025 Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated UCLA 43-10

Stat to know: Utah has won three consecutive season openers.

What is the following: Saturday vs. Cal Poly, 6:00 pm et, ESPN+