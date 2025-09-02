



Marianne Marcoux has been a driving force behind tennis in Ocala for more than ten years. She registers as director of Communicatie and Junior Coordinator for the Ocala Tennis Association (OTA), whereby energy, creativity and leadership every project that she touches. Marianna has been doing volunteer work at the OTA for more than 10 years to build a better tennis community for everyone. Recently coordinate Shes Otas Youth wheelchair and adaptive tennis program, including clinics and a workshop. Shes also recruits new board members, plan a Halloween -social for adult players and organizes a Titans of Tennis Junior Tournament. Earlier this year she helped run the annual Wimbledon Whites event, she organized a farewell celebration for a beloved Educational Pro with more than 120 attendees and led a Junior Jamboree for local high school teams. As a communication director, she also manages the minutes of the board meeting and leads monthly meetings. Marianne is just as active outside the field. She registers with the Friends of Silver Springs State Park and patrols Kayak's Silver River. I like to do volunteer work in tennis, because although I certainly enjoyed winning competitions with my different partners, competitions and teams over the years, nowadays I appreciate the most to see children enjoy the game for the first time, she said. I register with the Ocala Tennis Association to promote and introduce tennis to groups such as the Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations, the boys 'and girls' clubs, our young wheelchair athletes and tennis players in the high school. Her colleagues say it best. Marianne has led and involved in the Ocala Tennis Association for many years. She consistently gives her time to countless events, both junior and adult, they said, Marianne helped to become a very active and well -rounded CTA, and she is a strong in favor of Usta Florida. Usta Florida congratulates Marianne Marcoux with the name De August Volunteer of the Month. Her dedication, leadership and love for the game continues to have a lasting impact in Ocala and beyond. Interested in volunteering for tennis? Visit ustaflorida.com/volunteers for more information about available opportunities. Do you know that someone else is doing extraordinary volunteer work? Click below to nominate and have them recognized!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ustaflorida.com/marion-countys-marianne-marcoux-named-usta-florida-tennis-volunteer-of-the-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

