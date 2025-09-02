Monterey REC Center from Oak Bay to organize Open House in September





The event takes place on September 10 in the Garry Oak Room

Oak Bay invites the audience to discover everything that the Monterey Recreation Center has to offer. On September 10, the facility, which offers a wide range of activities for adults of all ages who want to remain active, learn, socialize and come into contact with the community, will open its doors for an open house in the community. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Garry Oak Room. “There is something for everyone at Monterey, from hiking groups and book clubs to table games, discussion groups, billiards, table tennis and more,” said the district on its website, adding that more than 30 clubs and drop-in activities have been included with a membership of $ 60. This is just over a month after the facility was reopened on 5 August. Oak Bay closed the 53-year-old space on July 2 to renovate the reception, paint a large part of the interior, install new kitchen floors and undertake “other necessary updates”. “As the facility gets older, repairs and upgrades become necessary to ensure that the spaces meet the service needs of customers and staff,” District Manager of Communications Hayley Goodgrove said in May The Oak Bay News. “The improvements will be noticeable and we expect our customers to be very appreciated.” The spokesperson added that other work is needed to renew the center, in particular replacing the roof. Select clubs and activities can be seen in the Open House and guests get the chance to win a free Monterey membership. Visit for more information: Oakbay.ca/parks-recreatie/programsregistrationsservices/adult-services.

