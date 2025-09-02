Sonny Baker tolerates the nightmare debut while South Africa dominates the first ODI | Cricket

They say that if you do not prepare, you have to prepare to fail, and it turns out that that is what England did during the two under -occupied days of training with which they launched herself in this series.

England continued to throw away for 131 in 24.3 overs before Aiden Markram humiliated their bowlers who chose the debutant Sonny Baker and South Africa to victory by seven wickets, sealed with 175 balls.

A week before this competition, Temba Bavumas team, who had just won a one-day international series in Australia, was in the middle of a complicated, long journey from Queensland to Yorkshire via Sydney, Singapore and London.

However, it was England who looked Jetlagand due to the less long distance but more recent whiplash-mommoneer of the hundred. Several team members, with two selected for this series opener, were busy with those matches that were recently attended 48 hours earlier and in their absence the first training session on Sunday in their absence, was attended in only a handful of players, their second had less than two-thirds of the present of the team, and the outcome against matches was a powder tuff.

Harry Brook described talking about the poor structure of his teams as an excuse and insisted: was not a team that apologizes. Were a team that tries to play as much as possible. We have just cracked and have brought that implementation behind us.

Until they lost two wickets in two balls with the bound scores and the dice that cast the performance of the tourists, would have been so blank -free as England was mistakes structure. The collapse of the home side was accelerated by an excellent field, with excellent catches from Corbin Bosch to dismiss Jamie Smith, who later produced an excellent handle of his own handle to end Markrams Rampage on 86 and of Markram himself, dive to him left at Slipbs, an excellent throwing of the BRAAK.

Aiden Markram rides on the way to a fast 86 during the victory of South Africa against England. Photo: Danny Lawson/Pa

The ICCS rangers make Keshav Maharaj officially the best bowler in the world in this format and the Spinner enchanted England over 33 deliveries that brought four wickets and the home team to their knees. At a pitch that no demons and an outfield offered no encouragement to chase field players a superficial strong side that was folded weakly and lost their last seven wickets for just 29 points. Maharaj said his party did not believe that England stated half -baked preparations that they had been underestimated, but in particular achieving their good performance to the boys who applied a lot of work, not only before this series but also prior to Australia.

The efforts of England started poorly, caught with Ben Duckett in the third for just five, and only improved moderately from there before they were theatrical as soon as Maharaj was introduced. Only four players reached double digits and Smith alone, with a score of 54, succeeded in more than 15. But it was the opener who dropped the collapse when he, after he reached his half century of 46 balls, carefully laid the foundation for a potentially match-defined contribution, he came out almost immediately.

That cost England score up to 102 for four and their partnerships from there wore five, 10, two, nothing, 12 and nothing.

Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create a guest account for you Theguardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can complete complete registration at any time. See our data for more information about how we use your data Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

Bakers selection added some interest in the inevitable procession of South Africa, although opening the bowling to defend such a modest totally the toughest of all possible debut assignments can be. It was busy what he had trouble handling and his first four overs went properly for 56, where Marram alone scored 45 of them, although he improved in returning for three more after a change of goals.

He got a little bit in the beginning, but the way he kept vomiting and digging deep was great to see and that is exactly what we ask of every bowler, Brook said. He may have missed his execution for the strange time, but Markram also played a number of incredibly good photos, so hat off for him.

England might have shifted the momentum if the ball had not bounced centimeters for Joe Root's hands after Archer Ryan Rickelton's Edge had found the opener to score, or if they had judged an on the Field Nota decision when Archer caught him LBW with his next ball. One day of many failures, it was lost in the flood.