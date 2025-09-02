



First and ten Ohio State (1-0; 0-0 Big ten) and Grambling State (1-0; 0-0 SWAC), an FCS school and member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, meet each other for the first time in a match of 3.30 pm in a match of 3:30 pm in the Ohio Stadium. The game is broadcast on the Big Ten network.

Both teams come from seasonal victories: Ohio State defeated No. 1 Texas, 14-7, at Ohio Stadium and Grambling State, Langston, 55-7, beat in a match played in Shreveport, LA.

This FBS vs. FCS Game is one of the 16 of such matchups in College Football this weekend, including four other competitions with Big Te -Teams Plus Austin Pey in Georgia and East Tennessee State in Tennessee.

Ohio State is 11-3-2 of all time versus schools that are currently playing FCS football. The last loss of Ohio State for an FCS school: 21-7 in Cornell in 1940.

Grambling State is one of only nine schools that currently play FCS football to play or have played Ohio State. The others: Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Drake, Florida A&M, Penn, Princeton and Youngstown State.

Ohio State, Air Force, Florida, Illinois, Memphis and TCU all share the longest winning series in the nation with five consecutive victories each. By the figures

0-5: Playing schools from the SouthEasters Conference in the Ohio Stadium have never won. No. 1 Texas is the most recent on Saturday and will join Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky and Vanderbilt with an OHIO Stadium L. FCS: Ohio State has played only four games against the current FCS schools in the last 87 years: two games vs. Youngstown State in 2007 and 2008, USA. Florida A&M in 2013 and this year versus Grambling State. 7: Ohio State has won seven consecutive games against top 10 teams: on No. 3 Penn State, no. 5 Indiana, no. 7 Tennessee, no. 1 Oregon, no. 3 Texas & no. 5 Notre Dame in '24 -25 and no. 1 Texas last week. 55: From Monday this week, Ohio State has 55 players who are preparing to play for 25 different teams in the opening weekend of the NFL season. The song includes 13 Rookies from the Ohio State Team 2024. 25 consecutive victories Ohio State expanded the leading series of victories of his country to open a season for 25 consecutive victories after the exciting, 14-7, win on Saturday at no. 1 Ranked Texas.

Alabama had his line of 23 consecutive seasonal victories that were broken in week 1 in the state of Florida, so that the air force goes to the number 2 position with 19 consecutive victories.

NOTE: The Season State victory of Ohio State in 2010 is not included in the 25-consequence victories Streak.

The last loss in an opener: 1999 vs. Miami on the Kickoff classic in the Meadowlands. A first for arranged victories So far, Ohio State has never won seven consecutive games over top 10-range teams.

Ohio State has achieved 15 consecutive victories on programs of 2017-19 and had eight consecutive victories over ranked teams in 2005-06 But this piece of victories on teams in the top 10 of the Poll Associated Press is a first. Not so fast Grambling State Football was led for 55 years by National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Robinson, from 1941-42 and from 1945-97.

Robinson won 408 competitions and is in third place in the history of the university football behind only John Gagliardi by St. John's (Minn.), With 489 victories and Joe Paterno of Penn State (409).

The Football Writers Association of America's Coach of the Year Award is presented in the name of Eddie Robinson.

Jim Tressel was the recipient of this coach of the year award in 2002.

Others with narrow ties with the state of Ohio to be honored with the prize: Urban Meyer (in 2004 in Utah) and Luke Fickell (in 2021 in Cincinnati). 14 of 18 with FCS on schedule A total of 14 Big Ten Conference Schools will play a subdivision program for football championship this year, including four other games on Saturday: Western Illinois in Northwestern, Northwestern State in Minnesota, Southern Illinois in Purdue and UC Davis in Washington.

Under Sec -Scholen: 15 of 16 will play an FCS opponent this season.

