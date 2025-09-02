Full Circle Moment: Former Eau Claire -Student becomes Eau Claire Teacher | Eye on Eau Claire





Clear water (WQOW) – On Tuesday morning, the first day of school is hundreds of children in the Chippewa -Vallei, but they are also the first day lessons for staff. That is the case for an Eau Claire teacher who is preparing for her very first day of teaching. “I just liked to grow up to school when I was younger, so I knew I wanted to teach somewhere in my hometown,” said Kylar Schubert. When the first call goes on Tuesday morning, she goes back to school in the district in which she grew up. But this time the former graduate North High School will be in the front of the class. Schubert is the teacher of Sam Davey's newest elementary. “It's like a full circle moment,” said Schubert. “Going to grow up, go to the basic, secondary and secondary school in this district and now teach lessons, feels good to just give back to the community and the next generation.” The first -year teacher said she feels a series of emotions the first day. “On Tuesday when the families come when the students come, it's my room, as if I run the show, so definitely a bit nervous, but it's really exciting,” said Schubert. After years of student education and a diploma from the University of La Crosse, she heard that there was one degree level that she enjoyed the most. “It was actually the fifth grade that led a bit of the passion for teaching,” said Schubert. “The fact that they are independent and they are not so old, but it was just like the perfect age to just deal with them.” It is the first time that Schubert decorates a classroom. She chose Abig, clear colorful learning space. She has also made it with a 'great working wall' where students can show their success in the classroom. “I want them to be proud of their work and I want them to know that I am proud of what they are doing,” she said. She also has a 'growth mindset' graph that encourages students to build their self -confidence. “I think that is really important at the age of the fifth classes. Schubert already feels the support of her students. “I already have a card from a student, so that was really sweet,” she said with a smile. Between the nerves and emotion of the first day, she plans to take everything and enjoy the year. “Just like the second that they sit down and I just like to look at them, I will be like 'wow this is my first class'. It is the children you will remember for the rest of your career,” Schubert said.

