



The prohibition of Indias Government of Online Bocking Games has put an end to the sponsorship of the National Cricket Teams by Dream11.

India is looking for a new main sponsor to replace the Indian fantasy sport platform Dream11 after the government prohibited real money online gaming last month, leaving the richest cricketboard the richest cricketboard to obtain new income. Dream11, which had signed a three -year contract worth around 3.6 billion rupees ($ 44 million) that runs until 2026, can no longer sponsor the national team after the central government forbade real online games, as well as their promotion, including fantasy sports. Indias High Parliament approved the promotion and regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 last month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which recommends some of the world's most lucrative broadcasting deals thanks to Cricket's popularity and Indias enormous population, put a deadline of September 16 for new bids. It is unlikely that the auction will not remain unsold for long, but with the Asia cup from 9 September, India can take the field without a front-of-shirt sponsor in the opening week, including the tent match against Rivals Pakistan on September 14. The Economic Times reported on Saturday, with reference to people who are familiar with the case, that the board is looking for 35 million rupees ($ 397.6k) per match for bilaterals and 15 million ($ 170.4k) per match for Indias fixtures in international cricket Council and Asian cricket Council Tournament. More than an estimated 140 games in the cycle of 2025-28, the BCCI expects to generate around 4.52 billion rupees ($ 51.3 million), about 940 million ($ 10.7 million) more than under Dream11S deal, which was 3,58 billion ($ 40.7 million) for the period July 2023 to March 2026.

